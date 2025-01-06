Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Absurdly Undervalued TSX Stocks I’d Buy Today

2 Absurdly Undervalued TSX Stocks I’d Buy Today

Discover why Magellan Aerospace and Total Energy Services are two incredibly undervalued TSX stocks that savvy investors shouldn’t ignore.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
ways to boost income

Source: Getty Images

While the TSX index continues to trade near all-time highs, several incredibly undervalued Canadian gems are hiding in plain sight. Two such companies, Magellan Aerospace (TSX:MAL) and Total Energy Services (TSX:TOT) are trading at enticing valuations and are on the cusp of a turnaround.

Despite strong fundamentals and improving business prospects, Bay Street has largely overlooked these two TSX stocks.  As value investors know, the most significant gains are often derived by identifying temporarily mispriced companies. So, let’s dive deeper into why these cheap TSX stocks could be poised for a significant rebound over the next 12 months.

A cheap TSX stock to own right now

Valued at a market cap of $600 million, Magellan Aerospace is an aerospace company that’s quietly building crucial components for the global aviation industry. Magellan manufactures everything from engine parts to wing components, serving markets across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Its portfolio includes aero engine products, rocket systems, and cutting-edge 3D sand printing technology. Beyond manufacturing, Magellan offers valuable maintenance, repair, overhaul services, and fleet management solutions. Think of them as a one-stop shop for aerospace manufacturing and services, making the stock a fascinating play in the aviation supply chain.

In the last 12 months, Magellan Aerospace reported revenue of $925.2 million, up 9% year over year. Analysts tracking the TSX stock expect revenue to surpass $1 billion in 2025, while earnings are on track to expand to $1.5 per share in 2026, up from $0.17 per share in 2023. So, priced at seven times forward earnings, MAL stock trades at a cheap valuation, given its strong growth estimates.

MAL pays shareholders an annual dividend of $0.10 per share, which translates to a forward yield of almost 1%. The company is projected to end 2026 with a free cash flow of $75 million, compared to an outflow of $35.9 million in 2023. With an annual dividend expense of less than $6 million, Magellan should continue to raise dividends over the next two years.

Analysts remain bullish and expect MAG stock to gain over 45% in 2025.

Total Energy Services is an undervalued gem

Valued at a market cap of $440 million, Total Energy is a Calgary-based energy services company with four primary business segments. It owns and operates a fleet of drilling rigs, oilfield transportation trucks, and well-servicing rigs in Canada, the U.S., and Australia.

Basically, Total Energy is a one-stop shop for energy companies, offering rental equipment, compression services, and well-servicing solutions. With operations spanning three continents, it is uniquely positioned to capture growth in multiple energy markets.

The TSX stock has almost doubled investor returns in the last five years as its sales have grown from $366 million in 2020 to $873.7 million in 2024. It pays shareholders an annual dividend of $0.36 per share, indicating a forward yield of 3.05%.

Analysts expect adjusted earnings to grow from $1.01 per share in 2023 to $2 per share in 2025. So, priced at six times forward earnings, Total Energy stock trades at a discount of over 50% to consensus price targets in January 2025. With an annual dividend expense of less than $15 million, Total Energy’s free cash flow is estimated to grow from $18 million in 2024 to $125 million in 2026.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Total Energy Services. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

TC Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

TC Energy enjoyed a big rally in 2024. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

5 Reasons to Buy Cameco Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock looks like it could remain a major winner in the near and distant future as the world goes…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

The Best Energy Stock to Invest $200 in Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock isn't going anywhere anytime soon, which is what makes it such a solid investment, especially for dividend…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Energy Stocks for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There is a lot to consider among energy stocks heading into 2025, so let's look at some considerations and stocks…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

The Best Energy Stock to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

TerraVest Industries is an undervalued TSX stock that trades at a discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks to Watch for 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

After outperforming the broader market in 2024, these two top Canadian oil and gas stocks could continue soaring in 2025…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: Is Enbridge Stock a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is off the recent high. Should you buy now for the dividend yield?

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks for December

| Sneha Nahata

These energy companies have increased their dividends for over 20 years and offer compelling yield near the current market price.

Read more »