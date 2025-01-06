Member Login
Billionaires Are Selling Nvidia Stock and Buying This TSX Stock Instead

Nvidia stock has had its time in the sun, and now billionaires are trimming back investments to put them elsewhere.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
money goes up and down in balance

Source: Getty Images

When billionaires make bold moves in the stock market, it often captures the attention of everyday investors. While their portfolios are vastly larger, the strategies they employ can provide valuable insights for anyone looking to grow their wealth.

Recently, some high-profile investors have been shifting their focus from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), a dominant player in the artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor industry. Others have been moving that attention to Shopify (TSX:SHOP), a Canadian e-commerce powerhouse. So, let’s find out why.

Why Nvidia?

Billionaires shifting their investment focus from Nvidia stock to Shopify stock may seem surprising at first glance, especially given Nvidia’s dominant position in the AI and semiconductor industries. However, the rationale lies in balancing growth potential with sustainability and valuation. Nvidia stock raised concerns over its valuation. Shopify, however, offers a compelling growth story at a slightly more digestible price point, along with its innovative approach to e-commerce.

Nvidia recently reported stellar earnings, with quarterly revenue surging 122.4% year over year to $96.31 billion, driven by unprecedented demand for its AI chips. Its profit margins are impressive, with a 55% net margin and a 62% operating margin. Yet, its trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 57 and a forward P/E of 33.78 signal an expensive valuation. Billionaires like Steve Cohen and George Soros have trimmed their stakes, likely locking in gains as the stock trades near its 52-week high of $152.89.

The valuation concerns extend to Nvidia’s broader metrics. Its price-to-sales ratio of 31.71 and enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 46.88 reflect lofty expectations. Despite this, the company’s future outlook remains strong, with AI adoption in multiple industries expected to fuel long-term growth. But how much is in the share price already?

Shopify

Meanwhile, Shopify has emerged as a favourite among growth-oriented billionaires. The Canadian e-commerce giant recently posted revenue growth of 26.1% year over year, reaching $8.21 billion in the trailing 12 months. Its profitability has improved significantly, with a net income margin of 16.8% and an operating margin of 15.8%. Moreover, its robust cash position of $4.9 billion and manageable debt levels make it an attractive long-term play.

Shopify stock’s appeal lies in its role as a facilitator of small- and medium-sized businesses entering the digital marketplace. Its ecosystem, which includes payment solutions, shipping logistics, and AI-powered tools, has become indispensable for many merchants. This broad market reach and recurring revenue model provide a stable growth trajectory, making it an attractive choice for investors like Cathie Wood.

Valuation-wise, Shopify still trades at a premium, with a forward P/E of 75.19 and a price-to-sales ratio of 17.53. However, compared to Nvidia stock, it offers more room for growth as it continues expanding into international markets and scaling its enterprise solutions. Shopify’s gross merchandise volume (GMV) continues to grow. Plus, its innovative features, such as AI-assisted storefront creation, are expected to drive further adoption.

Comparing the two

Investors see Shopify’s potential as less tied to cyclical tech spending than Nvidia stock. While Nvidia thrives on corporate investments in AI and cloud infrastructure, Shopify benefits from the secular trend of increasing e-commerce penetration. This broader applicability makes Shopify a safer bet for some investors during market uncertainty.

Moreover, Shopify’s stock price has risen 52.15% over the past year, signalling investor confidence. Billionaires are likely eyeing its momentum and market cap growth, which has jumped from $95.21 billion a year ago to over $203 billion today. This rapid scaling indicates that Shopify is on the path to becoming a true global powerhouse.

While Nvidia remains a technological marvel and a leader in its field, its high valuation leaves less margin for error. Shopify, by contrast, offers a compelling narrative of consistent growth, profitability improvements, and strategic innovation. For billionaires looking to balance risk and reward, Shopify seems like the more appealing choice for now.

Bottom line

The shift from Nvidia to Shopify underscores a broader investment philosophy: the pursuit of growth opportunities that are both scalable and reasonably valued. As both companies continue to evolve, the trajectories will likely remain intertwined with the technological revolutions they represent. However, for now, Shopify’s broader appeal and ongoing innovation make it the more enticing pick for discerning investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

