How to Use Your TFSA to Create $191.75 Per Month in Tax-Free Income

Are you looking for long-term gains? Monthly dividend stocks can be your best option, and this is a sure winner.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass

Source: Getty Images

Imagine a financial tool that lets your investments grow and earn income without the taxman taking a slice. That’s the beauty of the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in Canada. Any income, be it interest, dividends, or capital gains, earned within a TFSA is completely tax-free. Both while it grows and when you withdraw it. This feature makes the TFSA an excellent vehicle for generating passive income, as you get to keep every penny your investments earn.

Pick monthly payers

When it comes to choosing investments for your TFSA, dividend-paying stocks are a popular choice for generating regular passive income. One such stock is Exchange Income (TSX:EIF), a diversified, acquisition-oriented company focused on opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and manufacturing sectors. EIF has a strong track record of paying monthly dividends, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors.

In its third-quarter results, EIF reported record revenues of $710 million, a $22 million increase from the same period in the prior year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also reached a new high of $193 million, representing a 15% increase. These impressive figures highlight the company’s robust financial health and its ability to generate consistent cash flow. These are essential for sustaining regular dividend payments.

Over the past year, EIF’s stock has shown resilience and growth. Shares climbed by 28% in the last year. This upward trend indicates strong market confidence in the company’s business model and future prospects.

The future

Looking ahead, EIF’s diversified operations and strategic acquisitions position it well for continued growth. The company’s recent expansion into new markets and services, such as the acquisition of Spartan Mat, LLC, and its subsidiary Spartan Composites, LLC, is expected to contribute positively to future earnings. Analysts have set a consensus price target of $69 for EIF, suggesting potential upside from its current trading price.

Investing in EIF within a TFSA means that the monthly dividends you receive are entirely tax-free. With a current dividend yield of approximately 4.89%, EIF offers a steady stream of income that can be reinvested or used to meet your financial needs. The combination of EIF’s reliable dividend payments and the TFSA’s tax advantages makes for a compelling passive-income strategy.

Moreover, EIF’s commitment to returning value to shareholders is evident in its consistent dividend payments and a payout ratio that supports sustainability. The company’s diversified revenue streams across different sectors provide a buffer against market volatility, adding a layer of security to your investment. In fact, here is what that $7,000 TFSA contribution could create in passive income from returns and dividends.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
EIF – now$59119$2.64$314.16monthly$7,000
EIF – 28%$75.52119$2.64$314.16monthly$8,986.88

Bottom line

In summary, utilizing a TFSA to invest in dividend-paying stocks like Exchange Income Corporation allows you to maximize your passive income through tax-free earnings. In fact, you can earn from $1,986.88 in returns and $314.66 in dividends, totalling $2,301.04, coming to $191.75 monthly! EIF’s strong financial performance, consistent dividend payments, and positive future outlook make it a noteworthy consideration for any income-focused investor looking to make the most of their TFSA.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

