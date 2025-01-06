How to Use Your TFSA to Create $191.75 Per Month in Tax-Free Income

Are you looking for long-term gains? Monthly dividend stocks can be your best option, and this is a sure winner.

Imagine a financial tool that lets your investments grow and earn income without the taxman taking a slice. That’s the beauty of the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in Canada. Any income, be it interest, dividends, or capital gains, earned within a TFSA is completely tax-free. Both while it grows and when you withdraw it. This feature makes the TFSA an excellent vehicle for generating passive income, as you get to keep every penny your investments earn.

Pick monthly payers

When it comes to choosing investments for your TFSA, dividend-paying stocks are a popular choice for generating regular passive income. One such stock is Exchange Income (TSX:EIF), a diversified, acquisition-oriented company focused on opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and manufacturing sectors. EIF has a strong track record of paying monthly dividends, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors.

In its third-quarter results, EIF reported record revenues of $710 million, a $22 million increase from the same period in the prior year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also reached a new high of $193 million, representing a 15% increase. These impressive figures highlight the company’s robust financial health and its ability to generate consistent cash flow. These are essential for sustaining regular dividend payments.

Over the past year, EIF’s stock has shown resilience and growth. Shares climbed by 28% in the last year. This upward trend indicates strong market confidence in the company’s business model and future prospects.

The future

Looking ahead, EIF’s diversified operations and strategic acquisitions position it well for continued growth. The company’s recent expansion into new markets and services, such as the acquisition of Spartan Mat, LLC, and its subsidiary Spartan Composites, LLC, is expected to contribute positively to future earnings. Analysts have set a consensus price target of $69 for EIF, suggesting potential upside from its current trading price.

Investing in EIF within a TFSA means that the monthly dividends you receive are entirely tax-free. With a current dividend yield of approximately 4.89%, EIF offers a steady stream of income that can be reinvested or used to meet your financial needs. The combination of EIF’s reliable dividend payments and the TFSA’s tax advantages makes for a compelling passive-income strategy.

Moreover, EIF’s commitment to returning value to shareholders is evident in its consistent dividend payments and a payout ratio that supports sustainability. The company’s diversified revenue streams across different sectors provide a buffer against market volatility, adding a layer of security to your investment. In fact, here is what that $7,000 TFSA contribution could create in passive income from returns and dividends.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY INVESTMENT TOTAL EIF – now $59 119 $2.64 $314.16 monthly $7,000 EIF – 28% $75.52 119 $2.64 $314.16 monthly $8,986.88

Bottom line

In summary, utilizing a TFSA to invest in dividend-paying stocks like Exchange Income Corporation allows you to maximize your passive income through tax-free earnings. In fact, you can earn from $1,986.88 in returns and $314.66 in dividends, totalling $2,301.04, coming to $191.75 monthly! EIF’s strong financial performance, consistent dividend payments, and positive future outlook make it a noteworthy consideration for any income-focused investor looking to make the most of their TFSA.