Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $30,000 in 2 TSX Stocks and Create $611.52 in Dividend Income

Invest $30,000 in 2 TSX Stocks and Create $611.52 in Dividend Income

Dividend income doesn’t have to be difficult. These two investments offer growth, but you can lock up some dividends each and every year.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars

Source: Getty Images

Investing $30,000 in two strong TSX stocks is a smart way to create reliable passive income, especially when alongside other diversified assets. When done with a balanced approach, it combines the power of capital appreciation, dividends, and market stability. Here’s why this strategy is worth your attention and two stocks to go with it.

The stocks

Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) is a standout in the mining sector, with a strong focus on copper, nickel, and zinc. Copper, in particular, is essential for the renewable energy transition, making Lundin’s position even more promising. The company’s recent earnings show impressive revenue growth of 8.1% year over year for the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, with operating cash flow hitting $1.2 billion over the last 12 months. Its trailing annual dividend yield of 2.18%, coupled with a forward yield of 2.87%, ensures a steady income for investors while benefiting from rising commodity prices.

TFI International (TSX:TFII) is a leader in the logistics and transportation sector and is known for its resilience and innovation. TFII’s revenue grew by 14.3% year over year in Q3 2024, reflecting strong demand for its services across North America. While earnings dipped slightly by 4% due to higher operating costs, the company’s profitability remains robust, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 17.15, indicating value for long-term investors. Its dividend yield of 1.34% may seem modest but is complemented by consistent dividend growth and a low payout ratio of 29.14%, leaving room for future increases.

Easy picks

Pairing these two stocks creates a balanced mix. Lundin Mining thrives in a cyclical, resource-heavy industry, offering the potential for capital appreciation during commodity booms. Meanwhile, TFI International is a stable, service-oriented stock benefiting from e-commerce growth and economic recovery trends, providing resilience during market downturns.

Lundin Mining’s current valuation is attractive, trading at just 1.34 times book value, which is lower than many peers. The company has effectively managed its debt with a current ratio of 1.4, ensuring financial stability. Plus, with increasing global infrastructure projects and electrification, Lundin’s long-term outlook is bright.

TFI International, priced at $195.60 as of writing, remains a growth stock with consistent performance. Its strong institutional ownership at 74.74% reflects confidence in its strategic acquisitions and cost-efficient operations. With a history of leveraging its assets to generate free cash flow ($481.91 million in the last 12 months), TFII has room to reward shareholders while funding growth.

How much you can get

Investing in these stocks aligns with a smart diversification strategy. Commodities like those mined by Lundin offer inflation hedges, while logistics stocks like TFI benefit from long-term e-commerce trends. Together, these reduce portfolio risk and provide stability in a volatile market.

Another key benefit of these stocks is their capacity for dividend reinvestment. Both companies offer consistent payouts that can be reinvested to buy more shares over time, compounding your investment without additional contributions. With Lundin and TFI’s growth trajectory, this reinvestment could accelerate wealth creation. In fact, here is what investors could earn from half that $30,000 investment in each.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
LUN$131,154$0.36$415.44quarterly$15,000
TFII$19776$2.58$196.08quarterly$15,000

Bottom line

Ultimately, putting $30,000 into LUN and TFII is a calculated way to grow wealth while enjoying the perks of passive income. These stocks offer stability, growth, and dividends, making them a winning duo in your diversified investment portfolio. And this investment could bring in $611.52 in dividend income alone each year!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Trump’s Tariffs? 2 Resilient TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Are you looking for tariff-proof TSX stocks? Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock and a resilient franchisor could weather the…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFSA investors looking to make millionaire status should consider these lesser-known secrets.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

Is Bank of Nova Scotia Stock a Buy for its Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia enjoyed a big rally in 2024. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Top TSX Stocks

BCE: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Few stocks provoke as many opposing opinions as BCE (TSX:BCE). Here's a look at whether you should buy, sell, or…

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

1 Bright Canadian Stock Ready to Surge in 2025 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This tech stock isn't just set to soar in 2025 but can provide long-term gains for every investor.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The CRA Is Watching: TFSA Investors Should Avoid These Red Flags

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) keeps a watchful eye on Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs). That’s to ensure they’re used as…

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Earn $500 Monthly With These 3 Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks would help earn a stable passive income of over $500 monthly.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

S&P 500 at All-Time Highs: Why Canadians Should Shop Local Instead

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock is cheaper than its U.S. peers.

Read more »