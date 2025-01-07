Member Login
Home » Investing » Don’t Sleep on This Stock at These Prices

Don’t Sleep on This Stock at These Prices

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock is getting way too cheap as investors neglect the defensive dividend payers.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
ways to boost income

Source: Getty Images

The TSX Index is in great shape to start the year, but don’t let the market’s strength let you lose sight of those defensive dividend payers that can hold in once the market turns volatile again. Indeed, it can be pretty easy to forget what it’s like to invest through a bear market, one that goes down for a full year or more. We’ve been treated to a great bull run, thanks in part to artificial intelligence (AI) and renewed market optimism.

That said, don’t look for stocks to continue the pace of gains forever. At the end of the day, the odd 20% drop in stock valuations is healthy. And those investors who have a bit of extra cash sitting on the sidelines may have the best opportunities to take advantage of the bargains that suddenly come to be once market tides begin to go out again. Indeed, it’s hard to sit on the sidelines with lower-risk securities, waiting for a market plunge.

Still plenty of value as some big-name investors ring the register

While it’s tempting to follow in the footsteps of the smart money (most notably Warren Buffett) by taking some profits off the table while the stock market is hot and investors are more than willing to pay multiples that are a tad on the higher end, I think every investor needs to find the right balance.

That means staying invested in market highs and lows but also having a defensive portion of your portfolio that can help you more easily sail through those inevitable rough patches that few will ever see coming.

Could 2025 see such a rough patch? It’s impossible to tell. But it is a good idea, at least in my opinion, to be prepared. It’s always prudent to be prepared for storms, even if there are no signs pointing to one that’s coming.

Fortis stock: A great defensive dividend grower for bad (and good) times

That’s when I believe you can get a better price for your dollar when you batten down the hatches. Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock is a magnificent defensive stock that tends to shine in markets where stocks begin to show signs of lagging and sagging.

At just shy of $60 per share, Fortis goes for 18.3 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), which is too cheap given the stable cash flows and its rock-solid dividend growth profile (4-5% dividend growth) that can hold up even through the roughest of market hurricanes.

Now, I’m not expecting a storm to hit stocks in 2025. But is it really so bad of an idea to be prepared with a steady utility name while it’s trading at a modest discount?

The 4.1% dividend yield is attractive enough to stash the name away at the core of your Tax-Free Savings Account or Registered Retirement Savings Plan. Hopefully, FTS stock won’t be the top performer in any given year, but when the markets do finally sour on the exciting stocks, I’d be willing to bet that Fortis will be able to take on less damage.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

These little-known TSX dividend investments could provide monthly income and pay your bills through periods of economic and political uncertainty.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

As Interest Rates Fall, These TSX Sectors Are Ready to Outperform in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Investors can expect solid returns by investing in these two TSX sectors amid falling interest rates in 2025.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Income Stocks to Start Your 2025 Strong

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best TSX dividend stocks income investors can consider in 2025.

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Investing

Canadian Pacific Kansas City: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Kay Ng

Given its good valuation and growth potential, Canadian Pacific stock is a reasonable buy at current levels.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you just getting started? These are some easy buys for your TFSA that you'll never need to worry about…

Read more »

man is enthralled with a movie in a theater
Retirement

Millennials: Retirement Won’t Just Come by Itself, but These 2 Stocks Can Help

| Joey Frenette

Young Canadian investors should consider Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) and another great pick this year.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

Supercharge Your 2025: 3 TSX Growth Leaders Ready to Rise

| Jitendra Parashar

These three TSX growth stocks have the potential to sustain their strong upward momentum in 2025.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip stocks represent large-cap companies with solid fundamentals, growing earnings bases, and steady growth potential.

Read more »