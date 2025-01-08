3 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

Uncover three proven strategies used by TFSA millionaires to build significant tax-free wealth. Learn how successful investors transform their TFSAs into wealth-building machines.

Building a million-dollar Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) isn’t achieved by following hot stock tips or making risky bets on the next big thing. Instead, it’s about understanding the mechanics of this unique Canadian investment vehicle and implementing strategies that successful investors have used for years.

While many Canadians view their TFSA as a simple savings account, those who’ve built seven-figure portfolios know it’s a sophisticated wealth-building tool that, when used strategically, can generate life-changing tax-free wealth.

Today, we’ll pull back the curtain on three proven strategies that TFSA millionaires consistently use — approaches accessible to any investor willing to think differently about their financial future.

Identifying winners early

The TFSA was introduced in 2009, and the cumulative contribution room for the registered account in 2025 has risen to $102,000. To convert this sizeable contribution room to $1 million, it’s crucial to identify growth stocks as part of rapidly expanding addressable markets such as Shopify (TSX:SHOP).

One of the largest technology companies in Canada, Shopify, went public in 2015 and has returned 4,810% to shareholders. It means an investment of $10,000 in SHOP stock soon after its initial public offering would be worth $490,000 today.

Valued at a market cap of US$138 billion, Shopify can’t replicate its historical gains. For instance, if it surges 4,800% from current levels, the tech stock would be valued at US$5.5 trillion, making it (arguably) the largest company globally.

Shopify’s market-thumping gains show us it’s not impossible to create game-changing wealth within a decade if you can successfully identify quality growth stocks at an early stage.

Shopify has increased its sales from US$105 million in 2014 to US$7.06 billion in 2023. In the last 12 months, its top line has grown by 23.5% year over year to US$8.2 billion. While revenue growth has decelerated in recent years, the company has focused on profitability expansion. Its free cash flow in the last four quarters has totalled US$1.43 billion, indicating a healthy margin of 17.4%.

Hold stocks for the long term

While identifying long-term winners is the first step, holding these growth stocks for several years is equally essential to benefit from the power of compounding. Over the last decade, Shopify stock has lost over 50% in market value several times, which would have made investors extremely nervous.

However, during periods of significant drawdowns, the most seasoned investors double down on their investments, which eventually translates to outsized gains.

Diversification remains key

The dynamic nature of the global economy suggests that even the best companies are not immune from innovation-powered disruption and macro shocks. For example, mobile phone manufacturers such as Nokia and BlackBerry were once market leaders. Still, they failed to build on their innovation, which allowed Apple and Samsung to entirely disrupt the segment within the next decade.

Hence, it is essential to create a portfolio of stocks, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds across sectors and asset classes to benefit from the power of diversification, which lowers investment risk.

The Foolish takeaway

The path to $1 million isn’t paved with complex trading strategies or market timing — it’s built on time-tested principles and disciplined execution. Remember, TFSA millionaires didn’t achieve their success overnight — they built it methodically, one wise investment decision at a time.