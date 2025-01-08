Member Login
Home » Investing » CIBC: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

CIBC: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

CIBC is up 40% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.

Source: Getty Images

CIBC (TSX:CM) is up 40% in the past 12 months. Investors who missed the rally are wondering if CM stock is still undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) focused on dividend income and total returns.

CIBC stock price

CIBC trades near $90.50 per share at the time of writing. The stock was as high as $95 in the past month and doubled off the low it hit in late 2023.

CIBC’s share price has historically been more volatile than some of its large Canadian peers. The company earned a reputation 20 years ago for making big bets that sometimes turned into costly blunders. For example, CIBC had to take billions in charges due to bad bets on the subprime mortgage market before the financial crisis that caused the Great Recession.

Over the past decade, CIBC has focused much of its growth efforts on the Canadian housing market and expanded into the United States through acquisitions. High relative exposure to the Canadian residential housing market drove big gains for the stock but has also made CIBC more vulnerable to a market crash. Up until now, that hasn’t happened, even as interest rates soared in 2022 and 2023.

This is largely why the stock rebounded so much in the past year. Investors switched from fears of higher rates and a major recession in late 2023 to expectations for rate cuts in 2024 and a soft landing for the economy.

Risks

Rates are now falling, which should ease default pressures, especially on variable-rate loans where the drop in the bank rate immediately lowers borrowing costs.

Bond yields, however, remain elevated, even as interest rates decline, and bond prices could continue to move lower in 2025, putting additional upward pressure on yields. Fixed-rate mortgages in Canada are largely determined by bond yields, so this is important to watch.

In the worst-case scenario, new tariffs in the United States placed on Canadian goods would cause a downturn in the Canadian economy, forcing companies to cut staff to preserve cash flow. A sharp rise in unemployment would put pressure on households that are already struggling to cover the jump in the cost of living and the increase in their mortgage payments as fixed-rate loans taken out at low rates in 2020 and 2021 come up for renewal.

If a wave of defaults hits the Canadian housing market, CIBC would likely feel more pain than its large peers due to the size of its Canadian residential loan book.

Opportunity

Households have proven to be more resilient than expected, and that could continue to be the case, especially if there is a soft landing for the economy. CIBC has diversified its revenue stream through U.S. acquisitions, so the perceived risks in the market might not be warranted.

Is CIBC a buy?

CIBC pays a good dividend and should be a solid pick for a buy-and-hold portfolio, but near-term volatility is expected in the Canadian bank sector. Existing shareholders sitting on big gains might want to take some profits. New investors could see a better entry point in the coming months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Bank Stocks

Down 28% From All-Time Highs, Can TD Bank Stock Turn Around in 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

TD Bank stock is down 28% from its peak amid regulatory challenges, but new leadership and strong fundamentals could spark…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

| Kay Ng

Both of these blue-chip stocks offer a safe dividend yield of 5.5%. Which will you choose?

Read more »

ways to boost income
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is a bargain at these levels, making it a top bank stock to buy in 2025.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Bank Stocks

2 No-Brainer TSX Bank Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top Canadian bank stocks long-term investors may certainly want to consider for growth and dividend income over…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Bank Stocks

Is Royal Bank of Canada Stock a Buy for its 3.3% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RBC stock has done incredibly well this year and recently bumped up its dividend. But is this enough for investors?

Read more »

Man data analyze
Bank Stocks

Canadian Bank Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Going into 2025, the Canadian banks might still have a rough road ahead. But which one might offer the smoothest…

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Bank Stocks

CIBC Vs. Royal Bank Stock: Where Should You Park Your Investment Capital?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to choosing between two strong banks, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) and Royal Bank of Canada…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Bank Stocks

Where Will TD Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite ongoing challenges, TD Bank’s strong financial base and focus on growth initiatives could help its stock touch new heights…

Read more »