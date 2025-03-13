Member Login
Home » Investing » How I Achieved My 2025 Goal of $5,000 in Annual Passive Income

How I Achieved My 2025 Goal of $5,000 in Annual Passive Income

I got to $5,675 in annual passive income with dividend stocks like the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Middle aged man drinks coffee

Source: Getty Images

Last year, I wrote an article in which I outlined my strategy to achieve $5,000 worth of passive income in 2025.

Not even three months into the year, I’m happy to say that I’ve achieved my goal:

According to my brokerage(s), I’m due to receive $5,675 in dividend and interest income in 2025. Now, technically this sum has not yet been received – when I say $5,675 in passive income, I mean “projected income.” Nevertheless, with my portfolio being comprised of mostly stable blue chips and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), the $5,675 appears likely to come in by the end of the year. In this article, I explore how I got to $5,675 in projected passive income way ahead of schedule.

What the $5,675 consists of

The sources of my $5,675 in projected passive income are:

  • A $74,000 GIC portfolio that will pay out $2,564 when the GICs mature later this year.
  • A stock portfolio paying $3,111 in annual dividends.

All of these securities are stashed comfortably within registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs) and tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs). So, I don’t even pay any taxes on the income.

How I got there

My approach to building RRSP and TFSA passive income was pretty simple:

Accumulate GICs and stocks over the long term. The GICs are mainly there for use as a downpayment on a house at some point in the future. I hold them across my RRSP and an FHSA (you can withdraw money from an RRSP without a tax penalty if you use it to buy your first home). As for the dividend stocks: I simply accumulated the positions over a period of years.

One stock that plays a big role in my 2025 passive income receipts is the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). It’s a Canadian bank stock that got beaten down badly last year due to a fine and asset cap it received from US regulators. The fine was indeed a setback last year, but the asset cap has empowered TD to free up money to pay dividends and do a large $8 billion buyback.

At the time of this writing, I owned 138 TD Bank shares worth approximately $11,730. The shares pay me approximately $579.60 per year in dividends. Here’s how the math on that works:

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
TD Bank$85138$1.05 per quarter ($4.20 per year)$144.90 per quarter ($579.60 per year)Quarterly

As you can see, the $579.60 income stream above can be bought with just over $10,000. So getting that much passive income is very do-able.

Foolish takeaway

When I started writing this article, I was surprised to see that I had not only hit but exceeded my $5,000 passive income goal so soon after setting it. I honestly thought it would take me until the end of the year to hit $5,000 in projected dividend and interest income. The fact that I hit the goal so early on just goes to show that anything is possible with investing. Really, the sky is the limit.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Andrew Button has positions in the Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

ETF chart stocks
Bank Stocks

A Canadian Bank ETF I’d Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This ETF provides leveraged exposure to Canada's Big Six banks.

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy TD Bank Stock While it’s Below $85?

| Adam Othman

Investing in a well-established bank stock trading at a cheap multiple can be an excellent way to put your money…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Bank Stocks

These Stocks Got Trounced by Tariffs, But the Damage Is Overdone

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock looks like a great deal, even as tariff threats look to hit.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: TD Bank vs Royal Bank?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

TD Bank stock's earnings and reputation have been hit. Yet, it trades at higher multiples than Royal Bank.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Tech Stocks

3 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Kay Ng

If you have a long-term horizon to invest, consider investigating these three growth stocks.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

3 Canadian Bank Stocks to Shield Against Market Downturns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bank stocks are sure to be long-term winners in Canada, but these three look ultra promising for investors.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Bank Stocks

National Bank of Canada: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This bank stock is an ideal option, but not just for a dividend. The company certainly has a lot more…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Bank Stocks

What Veteran Investors Know About Timing the Market

| Kay Ng

Timing the market is tricky. Focusing on wonderful businesses for the long term may be a more reliable path to…

Read more »