Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $1,500 Every Month and Create $2,454.72 in Passive Income From 1 Dividend Stock

Invest $1,500 Every Month and Create $2,454.72 in Passive Income From 1 Dividend Stock

This top dividend stock also comes with massive returns. Invest regularly, and watch the cash come in.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property

Source: Getty Images

Investing $1,500 every month is a strategy that can completely transform your financial future. The beauty of consistent investing lies in its ability to harness the power of compounding. Essentially, the returns you earn on your investments begin to generate their own returns, and over time, this exponential growth turns regular contributions into a significant source of wealth. By steadily contributing month after month, you’re setting up a snowball effect whereby your passive income potential grows larger with each year., eventually providing a substantial flow of income from dividends and returns. Here’s how to start.

Go easy with goeasy

When it comes to picking the right investments to maximize this strategy, goeasy (TSX:GSY) on the TSX stands out as a phenomenal option. Goeasy operates as a non-prime financial services company, offering leasing and lending solutions to individuals who don’t meet traditional borrowing criteria. Through its brands, such as easyfinancial and easyhome, the dividend stock has built a strong reputation as a market leader in non-prime consumer credit.

In its most recent third-quarter earnings for 2024, goeasy demonstrated why it remains a favourite among Canadian investors. The dividend stock reported record-breaking loan originations of $839 million, which represents a 16% increase compared to the same period last year. This contributed to total revenue for the quarter of $383 million, showcasing the resilience of its business model even amid a more challenging economic environment. The dividend stock’s quarterly earnings per share (EPS) also surged by over 28% year-over-year, reflecting goeasy’s ability to effectively manage costs and expand its profitability.

What makes goeasy even more exciting for long-term investors is its consistent track record of growth. Over the past several years, goeasy has achieved annualized revenue increases, with 2023 showing a 17.2% jump in revenue compared to the prior year. Its earnings growth is even more striking, with a 69.3% increase in 2023 compared to 2022. This combination of steady growth and profitability has made it a darling of dividend and growth-focused investors alike.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, the future for goeasy appears incredibly promising. Analysts project that the dividend stock’s gross consumer loans receivable could soar to between $4.7 billion and $5 billion by the end of 2025. Total revenue for the same year is forecasted to range from $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion, signaling continued strong growth potential.

Another reason why goeasy is such an attractive option is its generous dividend policy. The dividend stock offers an annual dividend of $4.68 per share, yielding approximately 2.7% based on current stock prices. What’s particularly notable is its payout ratio of just 27.3%. This means the dividend stock has plenty of room to increase dividends in the future while continuing to reinvest in its growth. If you invested $1,500 each month, that would total $18,000. Here’s how much then you could earn in returns and dividends, if shares climb by another 11%.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
GSY – now$173104$4.68$486.72quarterly$18,000
GSY – 11%$192104$4.68$486.72quarterly$19,968

Bottom line

By consistently investing $1,500 each month into strong-performing stocks like goeasy, you could therefore earn $486.72 in dividends and $1,968 in returns! That’s a total of $2,454.72 in passive income, thus building a powerful engine for generating passive income. This approach not only ensures you’re continuously growing your wealth but also takes advantage of dollar-cost averaging, which reduces the impact of market volatility. Over time, the dividends you earn from your shares can be reinvested, further accelerating the compounding process.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Better Utility Stock: Fortis vs. Emera?

| Kay Ng

Fortis stock appears to be a better utility stock buy. It offers a safer dividend that's important to its conservative…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Retirement Planning: 2 Safe Stocks for Long-Term Growth

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover two time-tested TSX dividend stocks ideal for retirement planning. Learn why Enbridge and Brookfield Infrastructure offer the perfect blend…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

This Is, Hands Down, the Best Age to Take CPP, According to Data

| Andrew Button

You can supplement your CPP with index funds like the Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund (TSX:VFV).

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Telecommunications Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three telco stocks are the top picks for Canadian investors seeking exposure to the communications services sector.

Read more »

Sliced pumpkin pie
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? 5 Income Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These income stocks have a solid track record of dividend payments and visibility over future earnings and payouts.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

8% Yield and More! Here’s Another Passive-Income Stock to Stash in a TFSA

| Puja Tayal

It is time to stash in passive-income inventory in your new TFSA contribution room for 2025. This stock can give…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Married Canadians: This Tax Break is a Life Hack

| Andrew Button

As a married couple, you can save money with tax breaks and invest it in stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS).

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to double your TFSA, then it's going to take a few little tricks and some consistency. Oh,…

Read more »