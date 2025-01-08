Prediction: 10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Winners

Member Login
Buy these TSX stocks with solid fundamentals and promising growth potential to achieve above-average returns a decade from now.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
| More on:
Investing in stocks is one of the most effective ways to build significant wealth over time. The key is to buy and hold stocks with solid fundamentals and promising growth potential. These investments can position you to achieve above-average returns 10 years from now. With this background, let’s look at some of the winners amongst TSX stocks you’ll be glad you bought.

Cameco stock

Cameco (TSX:CCO) is a top investment to tap into the growing demand for nuclear energy. This leading supplier of nuclear fuel and services plays a key role across the entire nuclear fuel cycle. From production to technology, Cameco’s comprehensive portfolio places it in a strong position to capitalize on the rising global need for nuclear power.

The ongoing focus on electrification, decarbonization efforts, growing need for energy in emerging sectors like artificial intelligence (AI), and concerns over energy security and affordability are driving the shift toward nuclear power. With its comprehensive portfolio, cost-effective production, and favourable pricing conditions, Cameco is well-positioned to capitalize on strong demand and deliver solid financials.

The company will likely benefit from its long-term contracts, planned expansions, and promising exploration initiatives. Additionally, its strong cash flow generation capabilities and robust balance sheet position it well to take advantage of growth opportunities, including acquisitions.

In summary, as the global demand for nuclear energy rises, Cameco’s integrated portfolio across the nuclear value chain makes it an attractive investment choice.

HEALWELL AI stock

HEALWELL AI (TSX:AIDX) is a healthcare technology company leveraging AI and data science to revolutionize preventative care. With a strong focus on AI-powered patient identification solutions, the company will likely deliver substantial returns over the next decade. The growing adoption of its advanced technology in both the public and private healthcare sectors shows its potential for sustained growth.

The company’s AI-enabled capabilities in patient and disease identification have led to significant contract wins with leading pharmaceutical companies. This reflects a shift toward AI-driven preventative care and solidified HEALWELL’s position within the healthcare sector. Furthermore, the company’s healthcare software division has secured key public sector contracts, reflecting its ability to provide data-driven healthcare management on a large scale.

Notably, strategic acquisitions are key growth catalysts for HEALWELL. The company is pursuing acquisitions that will bolster its revenue base and strengthen relationships with public and private sector clients. By enhancing its capabilities and broadening its market presence, these acquisitions will help HEALWELL become an end-to-end pharma partner, optimizing patient care pathways, facilitating access to clinical trials, and generating valuable post-trial insights. This integrated approach provides a competitive advantage to HEALWELL and will likely support its growth.

More growth ahead

Looking ahead, HEALWELL’s robust acquisition pipeline, supported by its existing cash reserves, positions the company for substantial growth in the coming years. The strategic acquisitions will accelerate its revenue trajectory, potentially surpassing a $100 million run rate. The company is also on track to achieve profitability on an Adjusted EBITDA basis by 2025, which is positive.

HEALWELL secured five new Master Service Agreements (MSAs) in the third quarter of 2024. This brings the total number of life sciences MSAs to 27, with 23 pharmaceutical partners generating revenue. These wins indicate the company’s ability to drive new revenue streams from its AI and data science subsidiaries.

With growing demand for AI-driven preventative care, HEALWELL is poised to deliver stellar growth, supporting its share price.

