Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Excellent TSX Dividend Stock Down 10% to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

1 Excellent TSX Dividend Stock Down 10% to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

TD had a rough ride in 2024. Are better days on the way?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Source: Getty Images

Contrarian Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) investors are always searching for unloved dividend stocks that have good core businesses but have fallen on tough times.

Buying TSX stocks when they are out of favour takes courage and the patience to ride out additional turbulence, but the long-term rewards can be significant when a turnaround occurs.

TD Bank share price

TD (TSX:TD) is a good example of a top TSX dividend stock that is going through a rough patch. The share price fell from $108 in early 2022 to as low as $73.50 last month. TD stock is down 10% in the past three months, and still only trades near $78 at the time of writing after the recent bounce.

Canadian bank stocks across the board faced headwinds through most of 2022 and 2023 as the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates to get inflation under control. High interest rates are normally positive for banks due to the boost the banks can get on net interest margins. However, the size of the rate hikes over such a short period of time put a lot of businesses and households with variable-rate loans in a tight spot. This led to a sharp rise in provisions for credit losses (PCL) at TD and its peers.

As soon as the central banks indicated they were done raising rates in late 2023, market sentiment switched from fears of a deep recession to optimism that rates would start to fall in 2024 and help the economy navigate a soft landing. This led to a rally in the bank sector that took many stocks to new all-time highs.

TD, however, missed out on this party. The company ran into trouble with U.S. regulators for not having adequate systems in place to identify and prevent money laundering. In late 2024, the U.S. fined TD more than US$3 billion and put an asset cap in place on TD’s American operations. This has effectively put growth in the American market on hold. TD invested billions of dollars over the past two decades to build a large U.S. business that runs from Maine down the east coast to Florida. TD is currently among the 10 largest banks in the United States based on its customer count. As such, the asset cap is a big hit to the bank’s growth ambitions.

Upside

TD’s overall business remains very profitable, anchored by the Canadian operations. The new chief executive officer in 2025 will focus on streamlining the business to drive efficiency and get a new growth strategy put in place.

The bank has a solid capital position to ride difficult conditions, and the dividend should be safe. At the time of writing, investors can get a 5.4% dividend yield from TD stock.

The bottom line on TD

TD will likely be in transition for much of 2025. That being said, most of the bad news should already be reflected in the share price. Investors will have to be patient, but those with a contrarian strategy might want to put TD stock on their radar at this level.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

Outlook for TD Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock experienced one turbulent year in 2024, so what can investors expect in 2025?

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

2 Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy at a Discount

| Andrew Walker

Some Canadian banks are giving back recent gains. Is the dip a good opportunity to buy?

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Bank Stocks

CIBC: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

CIBC is up 40% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Bank Stocks

Down 28% From All-Time Highs, Can TD Bank Stock Turn Around in 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

TD Bank stock is down 28% from its peak amid regulatory challenges, but new leadership and strong fundamentals could spark…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

| Kay Ng

Both of these blue-chip stocks offer a safe dividend yield of 5.5%. Which will you choose?

Read more »

ways to boost income
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is a bargain at these levels, making it a top bank stock to buy in 2025.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Bank Stocks

2 No-Brainer TSX Bank Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top Canadian bank stocks long-term investors may certainly want to consider for growth and dividend income over…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Bank Stocks

Is Royal Bank of Canada Stock a Buy for its 3.3% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RBC stock has done incredibly well this year and recently bumped up its dividend. But is this enough for investors?

Read more »