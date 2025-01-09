Member Login
Home » Investing » CRA Newsflash: Tax Brackets Just Rose by 2.7%!

CRA Newsflash: Tax Brackets Just Rose by 2.7%!

New tax increases might seem scary, but you can offset these by simply making smart investments!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
An investor uses a tablet

Source: Getty Images

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) recently announced tax bracket adjustments for 2025, reflecting the ongoing inflationary environment. These adjustments aim to ensure that Canadians are not pushed into higher tax brackets purely due to cost-of-living increases. While this indexing provides some relief, the reality is that higher-income earners may still face larger tax bills, particularly as federal and provincial tax rates adjust to accommodate new fiscal policies. For those looking to mitigate these increases, strategic investing becomes an essential tool.

Consider goeasy

Investing in a company like goeasy (TSX:GSY) can be an effective way to counterbalance tax increases. GSY, a Canadian alternative financial services provider, has consistently delivered strong financial results, making it an attractive option for growth-focused and dividend-seeking investors. As of this writing, GSY’s stock price sits at $172, showing resilience and growth in a challenging market. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.47 and a trailing annual dividend yield of 2.61%, the stock provides both value and income potential.

In its most recent quarterly earnings report (Q3 2024), goeasy stock posted a 28.1% year-over-year increase in quarterly earnings and a 5.1% growth in revenue, bringing its total revenue for the trailing 12 months to $803.91 million. The company’s profit margins are impressive, with a net profit margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 25.75%, highlighting efficient management and profitability. For investors concerned about rising costs and taxes, these metrics underscore GSY’s ability to generate strong returns.

Historically, goeasy stock has been a standout performer on the TSX. Over the past five years, it consistently outpaced the market, growing its market capitalization from $1.76 billion in 2023 to its current $2.87 billion. This growth is supported by strategic expansions in its loan offerings and the ability to adapt to evolving consumer credit demands. GSY’s stock has a 52-week high of $206.02, showing room for potential recovery from its current price, especially as broader economic conditions stabilize.

Future focus

Looking ahead, goeasy stock is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory. Analysts project robust earnings growth driven by its expanding portfolio of consumer loans and its ability to navigate economic headwinds. With a low forward P/E ratio and a consistent dividend payout ratio of 27.26%, GSY offers a balanced mix of growth and income, making it an appealing choice for investors looking to build wealth over time.

Investing in dividend-paying stocks like goeasy stock is particularly advantageous in a rising tax environment because dividends in Canada are taxed at a lower rate compared to other forms of income. GSY’s annual forward dividend rate of $4.68 represents a solid return for shareholders while providing a hedge against inflation and tax increases. Additionally, its upcoming dividend offers investors an opportunity to lock in returns early in the year.

Moreover, the company’s strong cash position of $238.57 million and a current ratio of 16.28 indicate financial stability. This is crucial during uncertain economic times. Its debt-to-equity ratio of 292.63% may seem high. Yet, it is typical for companies in the financial sector and reflects its capital-intensive business model. goeasy stock’s ability to manage this debt effectively has been proven through its consistent earnings growth.

Bottom line

For Canadians looking to offset rising tax burdens, building a diversified portfolio with stocks like goeasy can provide long-term financial benefits. By combining capital appreciation with dividend income, investors can create a tax-efficient strategy. One that protects their purchasing power and grows their wealth. This approach aligns with the broader trend of leveraging investments to navigate an inflationary and high-tax environment.

So, while tax increases are never welcome news, these underscore the importance of making your money work harder. Investing in quality stocks like goeasy stock not only offers a hedge against inflation and taxes. It also positions you to benefit from strong financial performance and shareholder-friendly policies. With its track record of success and promising future, goeasy stock is a compelling option, especially for investors looking to build wealth in 2025 and beyond.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Stocks for Beginners

If You Want a Million-Dollar TFSA, You’ll Likely Need These Stocks in it

| Adam Othman

Pushing your TFSA portfolio to a million-dollar mark is something most Canadian investors hope to do but are unable to…

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

Invest $1,500 Every Month and Create $2,454.72 in Passive Income From 1 Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top dividend stock also comes with massive returns. Invest regularly, and watch the cash come in.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold in a TFSA Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want strong investments, then ETFs are your best option. Create a diversified portfolio, and never worry again.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Stocks for Beginners

Strategic Watchlist: The TSX Stocks I’m Ready to Snap Up on Dips

| Jitendra Parashar

I don’t want to miss the chance to buy these top TSX stocks on a dip because they offer solid…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to double your TFSA, then it's going to take a few little tricks and some consistency. Oh,…

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a top choice for investors, with a solid history and strong outlook for dividend income and…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you just getting started? These are some easy buys for your TFSA that you'll never need to worry about…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

Supercharge Your 2025: 3 TSX Growth Leaders Ready to Rise

| Jitendra Parashar

These three TSX growth stocks have the potential to sustain their strong upward momentum in 2025.

Read more »