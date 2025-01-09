Member Login
Nutrien: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Investing in a global leader in an industry/sector that deals with necessities might be a “safe” move, but it’s not always the case.

Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
The Canadian stock market has multiple international leaders, but a few are in a class of their own. Nutrien (TSX:NTR) is one such stock. It’s the largest agriculture retailer, the top potash producer, and the third largest nitrogen producer in the world.

The fertilizer company contributes to a significant segment of the global fertilizer supply directly and indirectly and has over 2,000 proprietary products on its portfolio. Nutrien is a solid business, but that hasn’t always translated into its being a good stock.

The case for buying

A strong case can be made to buy Nutrien, thanks primarily to the massive discount it’s trading at. The stock’s bear market phase started in April 2022, when it started slumping, and so far, it has fallen over 50% from its five-year peak. That 50% discount is a compelling reason in itself, but a relatively high P/E ratio of 32 undermines that.

But there are two consequences of this slump, the dividends and the recovery potential, that can’t be ignored. The yield has increased significantly thanks to the price going down (coupled with the payouts going up) and is quite attractive at 4.4%.

The company is also making a concerted effort to improve its cash flows (2026) by implementing various efficiency measures, including automating multiple production lines. A substantial boost to its financials might become the trigger that starts the stock’s bull run.

The case for selling or holding

Assuming that you bought the stock sometime after 2021, you will likely book a loss if you sell now. It might seem prudent to cut your losses, but if you have waited this far to unload this stock, it might be wiser to wait a while longer. Assuming the stock goes bullish, you may find a better time to sell in 2025.

If nothing else, you can cut your losses if the stock goes up a little instead of experiencing a proper bull market. So, holding on to the stock would be the smartest thing to do.

It’s a good idea to keep an eye on the stock’s financials. The company has taken several steps to improve operational efficiency, and once it starts reflecting in the financials, the stock may gain more positive traction. Then, you can sell to recoup your capital or keep holding to make a profit.

Foolish takeaway

Nutrien is among the promising 2025 blue-chip stocks in Canada, and the heavy discount it’s trading at is part of what makes it so promising. Assuming that the stock is ready for a rebound, buying now and locking in the current yield while holding the stock for capital appreciation might be the best move right now. However, the outlook may change as we progress through the year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

