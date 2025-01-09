Member Login
Home » Investing » REIT Reality Check: Just How Safe Are These Yields?

REIT Reality Check: Just How Safe Are These Yields?

Many high-yielding REITs offer highly sustainable payouts; even low-yielding REITs can have financially risky payouts. The two elements should be assessed independently.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

It’s important to understand that high yield and sustainability are correlated but not to the extent many investors think. A high yield doesn’t always mean that the payouts are unsustainable; similarly, dividends at a modest or even low yield might be unsustainable.

It’s essential to look at the relevant sustainability metrics. One such metric for real estate investment trusts, or REITs, is the adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio.

A retail and industrial REIT

Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN) is one of the most prominent REITs in Canada, with a massive portfolio totalling 19.2 million square feet. The bulk of it is in retail properties and industrial properties. There are over 700 properties in the REIT’s portfolio, and over half the portfolio (over 57%) is anchored by the grocery giant Loblaw since both it and the REIT are owned by one holding company.

The REIT is currently heavily discounted and offers a modestly high yield of 5.6%. It used to grow its dividends but suspended the practice and didn’t suspend or slash its dividends during the pandemic, despite owning the most vulnerable asset class (retail), which endorses its dividend sustainability potential. The financials further augment this notion as the stock boasts an AFFO payout ratio of 82.9%.

A fully integrated REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) claims to be one of the biggest fully integrated REITs in the country, which means that they handle everything from development to managing the completed property and handling tenants.

It has a portfolio of 195 properties covering a massive area of about 35.3 million square feet. Its tenant portfolio is impressive, but the most significant tenant is Walmart, which is responsible for 23% of the REIT’s revenue.

The REIT boasts a very healthy occupancy level — 98.5% (both in-place and committed). It’s also offering dividends at a generous 7.4% yield. The AFFO payout ratio reached a dangerous level last year (close to 100%), making its dividends quite insecure for most investors.

However, the REIT has made quite a turnaround in this regard and is currently offering dividends at an AFFO payout ratio of 75.2%, making its dividends highly sustainable.

A workspace REIT

Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) is one of the largest REITs in Canada by market capitalization and owns a sizable portfolio of 188 workspace properties in key locations across the country. The bulk of the portfolio is in three regions: Montreal, Toronto, and Ottawa. The occupancy rates differ across different regions but are relatively healthy in general.

From a dividend perspective, Allied Properties is the most generous of the three REITs. It’s offering dividends at a yield of about 10%. However, the stock hasn’t raised its base dividends for two years, a practice it had continued for several years before.

Its AFFO payout ratio is dangerously high for the last quarter — 96% but marginally safer for the nine-month period (91%). This indicates that the dividends might be affordable now but barely, and any significant financial distress might tip the balance.

Foolish takeaway

The dividends of two REITs seem quite sustainable, and the third one has a strong track record, which inspires confidence that the REIT might be able to sustain its dividends till its financials and relevant ratios are healthy again. Thanks to an industry-wide bear market phase, the REITs are discounted, so you can lock in a solid yield if you buy now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

2 Growth Stocks Set to Soar Higher in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two growth stocks aren't just climbing, they're soaring and don't show any signs of slowing down.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $150 Per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Sneha Nahata

This high-yield Canadian dividend stock offers monthly payouts and can help you earn $150 in tax-free income per month.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Income Stocks: Turn Your Portfolio Into a Cash Machine in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these top monthly dividend stocks in 2025 could help you earn reliable passive income for years to come.

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Dollarama vs. Canadian Tire?

| Adam Othman

Some external factors, including interest rates and economic distress, might influence the performance of retail stocks more than their fundamentals.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Maximum TFSA Impact: 2 TSX Stocks to Help Multiply Your Wealth

| Jitendra Parashar

These two TSX dividend stocks could help you maximize the long-term value of your TFSA.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? 5 Financial Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Like any other sector in Canada, the financial sector has picks worth buying and holding in virtually every market because…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher and No Signs of Slowing Down

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for TSX stocks that are up but not done yet? These three show that the future looks…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Best of Both Worlds: 2 TSX Champions Offering Growth and 4.5% Yields

| Jitendra Parashar

These two growth-oriented TSX stocks also reward their investors with attractive dividends so that you won’t have to compromise growth…

Read more »