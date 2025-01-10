Member Login
Home » Investing » A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over TD Stock Right Now

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over TD Stock Right Now

While TD Bank recovers from a turbulent year, this dividend payer with a decent yield and lower payout ratio is worth a look.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
customer uses bank ATM

Source: Getty Images

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has had one turbulent year. Numerous fines for money laundering have caused shares to plunge, and this year has been announced to be “transitionary” by the company. While for long-term investors all may not be lost, there might be another option to consider instead.

Consider CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) presents a strong case as a dividend stock to buy over TD stock right now. CIBC’s forward annual dividend yield stands at 4%, with a solid payout ratio of 51.7%, compared to TD’s yield of 5.1% and a payout ratio of 93.1%. Although TD stock offers a slightly higher yield, CIBC’s more manageable payout ratio suggests better long-term sustainability for its dividends, as it distributes a lower proportion of its earnings to shareholders – thusly allowing more room for growth and reinvestment.

In terms of recent performance, CIBC’s Q3 2024 results showed a healthy profit margin of 29.6%, with a return on equity of 12.4%. The bank’s quarterly revenue growth was 19.6%, and its net income attributable to common shareholders was $6.5 billion – up by 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. These figures demonstrate CIBC’s strong profitability and effective management.

Looking at CIBC’s market performance, the bank experienced strong growth over the past year, with a 52-week price increase of 42.3%. CIBC’s stock has also been trading close to its 52-week high of $95.50, with the most recent price at $90.08. While TD stock has experienced more volatility with a drop in its market cap from $144.7 billion at the start of 2024 to $137.4 billion, CIBC has seen its market cap steadily rise – up from $57 billion to $84.6 billion, indicating stronger market sentiment toward its growth prospects.

Future considerations

The future outlook for CIBC remains positive, with analysts forecasting steady growth. The bank’s forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5 is more attractive compared to TD stock’s forward P/E of 10, thus suggesting that CIBC’s stock is slightly more expensive but potentially priced to deliver better earnings growth. Moreover, CIBC’s recent investments in its core banking services and expansion into diverse markets, including capital markets and wealth management, position it for continued growth and stability.

CIBC stock has demonstrated remarkable financial discipline, with a consistent track record of delivering impressive earnings and cash flow. This is evident in its operating cash flow of $7.8 billion which, while negative for the most recent year, is part of a longer-term strategy to reposition and grow the business. In contrast, TD stock’s operating cash flow is much lower, which could limit its ability to reinvest and grow over time, further strengthening the case for CIBC.

Looking at the dividend history, CIBC has consistently paid out dividends in line with its financial growth, with a five-year average yield of 5.2%, slightly higher than TD’s average of 4.3%. This solid history of dividend payments, coupled with the bank’s prudent approach to capital management, makes CIBC a reliable dividend stock that can offer both steady income and growth.

Bottom line

Both CIBC and TD are strong players in the Canadian banking sector. Yet CIBC’s lower payout ratio, solid earnings growth, focus on efficiency, and strategic geographic diversification give it an edge over TD for long-term dividend investors. Its ability to maintain a healthy dividend while investing in future growth opportunities positions it as the more appealing choice for those seeking a well-rounded dividend stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Start line on the highway
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want some of the best Canadian stocks to buy? Here are three stellar options to kickstart your long-term…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Stocks for Beginners

Maximizing Returns Within Your 2025 TFSA Contribution Room

| Kay Ng

Maximize your 2025 TFSA contribution room by contributing the max amount and investing in solid stocks for the long term.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

A 10% Dividend Stock Paying Out Consistent Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This 10% dividend stock is one strong option for long-term income, but make sure you get a whole entire picture…

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Young Investor? 4 Excellent Starter Stocks for Your TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some excellent starter stocks for your portfolio? Here are four stocks that you will regret not buying in…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Fiera Stock for its 10% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for a dividend stock, Fiera stock is certainly up there with its high yield. But how safe…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Stocks for Beginners

CRA Newsflash: Tax Brackets Just Rose by 2.7%!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

New tax increases might seem scary, but you can offset these by simply making smart investments!

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Stocks for Beginners

If You Want a Million-Dollar TFSA, You’ll Likely Need These Stocks in it

| Adam Othman

Pushing your TFSA portfolio to a million-dollar mark is something most Canadian investors hope to do but are unable to…

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

Invest $1,500 Every Month and Create $2,454.72 in Passive Income From 1 Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top dividend stock also comes with massive returns. Invest regularly, and watch the cash come in.

Read more »