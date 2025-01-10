Got $7,000? 5 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

When it comes to building a resilient and diversified investment portfolio, Canadian blue-chip stocks could be a solid option. These Canadian stocks represent well-established, financially strong companies with large market capitalizations and a track record of consistent earnings growth. Their solid fundamentals make them a reliable option for investors seeking steady capital gains and attractive returns through dividends and share buybacks.

So, if you choose to invest $7,000, which is the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room for 2025, here are five blue-chip stocks to consider.

Blue-chip stock #1

Investors looking for blue-chip stocks could consider Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM). The asset management company is poised to capitalize on its early investments in high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, renewable energy, and nuclear power. These investments provide it with multi-year growth opportunities.

Further, Brookfield aims to double the size of its business within the next five years. The company sees over 15% annual growth in earnings and dividends during this period. With its focus on high-growth sectors, increasing fee-bearing capital, rising fee-related income, and an asset-light business model, Brookfield is well-positioned to deliver strong capital gains and attractive dividends.

Blue-chip stock #2

Loblaw (TSX:L) is another compelling blue-chip stock to consider now. This leading food and pharmacy company offers stability, growth, and income. Loblaw’s defensive business model, value pricing strategy, and vast offerings enable it to generate solid revenue and earnings in all market conditions. Thanks to its resilient earnings base, Loblaw stock has consistently outpaced the Canadian benchmark index and enhanced shareholder value through dividends and share repurchases.

Looking ahead, Loblaw’s same-store sales and earnings could continue to rise, driven by increased discount stores, expansion of high-margin private-label brands, and diverse product offerings. The retailer’s value pricing and focus on optimization of its retail network will support its financials, enabling it to deliver solid total returns.

Blue-chip stock #3

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) could be another top option for blue-chip investors. It operates a transcontinental freight railway, facilitating the transportation of essential goods across North America. As a provider of critical services to the economy, the company sees steady demand for its offerings and delivers consistent growth.

Canadian Pacific focuses on streamlining operations by cutting costs and boosting productivity to bolster earnings. Additionally, its extensive real estate portfolio offers opportunities for expansion. Moreover, with access to over 20 major ports across North America, Canadian Pacific has one of the most well-connected railway networks. This connectivity enables it to deliver cost-efficient transportation solutions, driving increased volumes and market share.

Blue-chip stock #4

Investors could add Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) to their portfolio. This oil and gas producer is known for rewarding its shareholders with higher dividends. Moreover, this blue-chip stock has outperformed the broader index by a significant margin. The energy giant raised its dividend at a CAGR of 21% for the last 25 consecutive years. Moreover, its stock has gained about 198% in five years, delivering stellar total returns.

Canadian Natural Resources’ long-life, low-decline assets, well-balanced production, operating efficiency, and low-capital, high-growth projects augur well for future growth. Further, its strong balance sheet positions it well to capitalize on growth opportunities, including strategic acquisitions.

Blue-chip stock #5

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a compelling option for investors seeking stability and growing passive income. Moreover, this blue-chip stock could deliver decent capital gain over time. The utility company company operates a low-risk and regulated business that generates predictable earnings. This will support its future payouts and stock price.

Fortis plans to expand its rate base at a CAGR of 6.5% over the next five years. The rate base expansion will drive its future earnings. Notably, Fortis raised its dividend for 51 consecutive years. Moreover, it remains on track to grow its dividend further at a CAGR of 4–6% through 2029. Further, its solid transmission investment pipeline and energy transition opportunities bode well for future growth.