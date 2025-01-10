Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $17,000 in This Dividend Stock for $5,540.08 in Passive Income

Canadian banks can provide investors with a strong passive-income opportunity, and not just from dividends.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Investing a $17,000 windfall in Canadian dividend stocks is a fantastic way to establish a stable source of passive income. Dividend stocks, especially those offered by Canada’s leading banks, provide consistent payouts that can supplement your income — all while potentially growing your principal investment.

Canadian banks, in particular, are renowned for their financial stability, conservative management, and long-standing history of rewarding shareholders. By reinvesting dividends, you can take advantage of compounding, allowing your investment to grow substantially over time. This makes dividend stocks ideal for both short-term income and long-term wealth building.

Consider Scotiabank

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), better known as Scotiabank, one of Canada’s largest banks, is an exceptional option for dividend investors. Scotiabank, known for its strong presence in international markets alongside its domestic operations, has been a reliable income generator for decades. Its focus on diversified revenue streams provides it with a solid cushion during economic fluctuations. This reliability, combined with a high dividend yield, makes it a strong contender for investors seeking passive income.

Scotiabank’s recent earnings highlight its operational strength despite a challenging economic environment. For its fiscal year ending October 31, 2024, the passive-income stock reported total revenue of $29.6 billion, an increase from the previous year. However, net income for the quarter ending July 31, 2024, was slightly lower at $1.2 billion, reflecting higher expenses and tax provisions. While this may seem like a downside, the bank’s long-term growth trajectory and strategic initiatives underscore its ability to bounce back robustly. Over the trailing 12 months, Scotiabank reported diluted earnings per share of $5.87, supporting its ability to maintain and even grow its dividend.

Scotiabank’s stock performance over the past year has been encouraging, with its share price appreciating by approximately 27%. This growth reflects investor confidence in the bank’s strategy and market positioning. Its current stock price, hovering around $74.52 as of this morning, places it within a reasonable valuation range for long-term investors. With a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.66 and a forward P/E of 10.52, Scotiabank appears attractively valued relative to its peers, suggesting potential for both passive income and capital appreciation.

Today’s benefits

One of Scotiabank’s most appealing aspects for dividend investors is its impressive yield. The passive-income stock’s forward annual dividend yield currently stands at 5.31%. Significantly higher than the market average. Over the past five years, its average yield has been even more generous, at 5.64%. This means that a $17,000 investment in Scotiabank could generate over $900 in annual dividends alone! Importantly, the bank’s payout ratio of 74.26% ensures that dividends remain sustainable and supported by steady earnings.

Looking to the future, Scotiabank is well-positioned for growth. The passive income stock has strategically scaled back its riskier Latin American operations. Transferring certain assets to Colombia’s Davivienda in exchange for a 20% equity stake in the company. This move allows Scotiabank to concentrate on stable, higher-growth regions, reducing potential exposure to volatility while maintaining a foothold in key international markets. So, how much could that $17,000 earn in dividends plus returns should shares climb another 27%?

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BNS – now$74.50228$4.24$966.72quarterly$17,000
BNS – 27%$94.62228$4.24$966.72quarterly$21,573.36

Bottom line

By choosing Scotiabank for your $17,000 windfall, you’re investing in more than just a stock. You’re putting your money into a cornerstone of Canada’s financial system. In fact, you could earn $4,573.36 in returns and $966.72 in dividends. That’s total passive income of $5,540.08! The combination of a robust dividend yield, solid financials, and a strategic growth outlook makes Scotiabank a standout choice for anyone looking to build long-term passive income. Whether you’re reinvesting your dividends or using them to cover daily expenses, Scotiabank provides a dependable way to make your money work for you.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

