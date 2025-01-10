Member Login
TFSA: Here's How to Bump Up Your Contribution for 2025

The TFSA is a great way to create income, and investing in this top bank stock can certainly create even more funds for Canadians.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank in autumn leaves

Source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room for 2025 has been announced at $7,000. This means that if you’ve been eligible since its inception in 2009 and haven’t contributed yet, you now have a cumulative limit of $103,500, including this year! Even if you’ve contributed in the past, the TFSA offers excellent opportunities to grow your investments tax-free, making it a critical tool for Canadians aiming to build wealth.

Getting started

Boosting your TFSA contribution room involves paying close attention to withdrawals. When you withdraw funds, the same amount is added back to your contribution room in the following calendar year. This flexibility makes the TFSA a fantastic vehicle for both short-term goals and long-term investing. Plus, ensure that you don’t over-contribute, as penalties of 1% per month apply on excess amounts.

When deciding where to invest your TFSA funds, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is a stellar option. Currently trading at $174.53, RY is one of Canada’s top-performing blue-chip stocks. Its stable growth and dividend history make it ideal for long-term, tax-free compounding. For income seekers, its forward annual dividend yield of 3.23% is appealing, especially with a payout ratio of just under 49%, indicating ample room for future dividend increases.

Looking at RY’s recent performance, its quarterly revenue growth of 13% year over year and earnings growth of 16.2% demonstrate its resilience. That’s only continued as the company announced earnings, sending shares higher. Historically, RY has been a cornerstone of Canadian portfolios. Its 52-week range of $127.60 to $180.45 showcases its stability and growth potential, while its beta of 0.84 indicates lower volatility compared to the market. Long-term investors have enjoyed steady capital appreciation alongside generous dividends, making it an enduring favourite.

Future outlook

Looking forward, RY’s strategic investments in technology and expansion into new markets position it well for future growth. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.53 suggests the stock is reasonably priced, given its strong fundamentals and growth prospects. Furthermore, its book value per share of $81.28 underscores its solid financial foundation.

As part of your TFSA strategy, RY offers diversification into financial services, which tend to perform well over time. The Canadian banking system is one of the most stable in the world, and RY, as the largest bank in Canada by market cap, remains a leader in the sector. With its robust cash position of $732.14 billion, it is well-equipped to navigate economic uncertainties and capitalize on opportunities.

If you’re looking to diversify further, consider pairing RY with growth-oriented exchange-traded funds or dividend-focused real estate investment trusts. This approach balances stability with growth, ensuring a well-rounded TFSA portfolio.

Bottom line

Overall, the TFSA remains a versatile and powerful investment vehicle, and RY is a standout candidate for your contributions in 2025. Its blend of stability, growth potential, and reliable income aligns well with the objectives of maximizing tax-free returns, making it an excellent cornerstone for your TFSA strategy. So, if you’re an investor looking for more gains in 2025, certainly consider boosting your $7,000 even further by investing in a top stock like Royal Bank.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

