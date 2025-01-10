Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » What to Know About Canadian Small-Cap Stocks for 2025

What to Know About Canadian Small-Cap Stocks for 2025

Small cap stocks are a great way to experience outsized gains. Here is what you need to know about small cap stocks in 2025.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
Published
| More on:
doctor uses telehealth

Source: Getty Images

Canadian small cap stocks (stocks with a market capitalization of less than $1 billion) have underperformed for several years. However, that trend reversed in 2024. Last year, many small cap stocks rose by 70% or more.

Yet, 2024 was largely the catch-up trade. After the market tumbled in late 2022, small cap stocks were essentially left for dead. Nobody wanted a stock that had a market cap below $1 billion.

Small cap stocks are not as cheap as they were, but they are still attractive

As a result, you could pick up profitable, growing businesses at very attractive valuations. This was simply because they were small and unknown. Several small Canadian companies were swiped up by private equity players simply because they were just so darn cheap.

Today, the valuation gap has narrowed. Investments in small caps will largely be based on your expectations for earnings/cash flow per share growth. However, there is still a valuation gap, particularly when compared to larger stocks.

Small cap stocks still look attractive today. You might need to be a little choosey, but there are still some great opportunities. Here are a few to look at in 2025.

This stock is set for a turnaround

Sangoma Technologies (TSX:STC) has been a turnaround story for the past few years. It is now at an inflection point.

Sangoma provides communication software for small and medium (SMB) sized businesses. It has applications that span a broad array of customer needs. Customers get an enterprise experience at an SMB price.

After new management rightsized its organizational structure and focused its sales strategy, the company has started to generate a tonne of excess cash. It has been using that to quickly pay down what was once an oversized debt burden.

Now, Sangoma is positioned to focus on growth and profitability again. The company is expecting sales momentum to increase in the second half of 2025. Despite rising 150% in 2024, this small cap stock is still relatively cheap with a price-to-free cash flow ratio of only 6.5.

A small cap tech stock on the rise

VitalHub (TSX:VHI) is a bit of a different scenario than Sangoma. This tech stock is pretty pricey after a 177% rise in 2024. Early in 2024, its stock was very cheap. However, the market was pleasantly surprised when it started generating higher than expected earnings and free cash flow.

VitalHub provides software for the healthcare industry. Across the world, health systems are stressed, over utilized, and inefficient. VitalHub’s software helps solve a lot of efficiency problems in the system. It also helps improve overall patient outcomes.

Many health systems are stuck with antiquated software (or paper in some instances). As a result, the industry is ripe for the type of disruption VitalHub provides.

Today, VitalHub is loaded with cash after some recent equity financings. It has been deploying this into a large pipeline of acquisitions. If it can continue to accretively deploy capital, it could be another year of strong earnings and free cash flow growth.

The Foolish takeaway

These are just a few stock ideas you can find in the Canadian small cap universe. Look for companies that are either cheap when compared to other industry peers or have a catalyst to cause profitability to rapidly rise (or preferably both).

If you are shrewd, you might be able to pick these stocks up before they become household names in Canada or across the world. You can rapidly see your capital rise when you hit the right small cap stock opportunities.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Sangoma Technologies and Vitalhub. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vitalhub. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Tech Stocks

Best Tech Stocks for Canadian Investors in the New Year

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three tech stocks are the best options for Canadians investing in the high-growth sector.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Tech Stocks

A Top-Performing U.S. Stock That Canadian Investors Really Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

Canadian investors should buy and hold this top performing U.S. stock for generating significant returns in the long run.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

Got $1,500? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two tech stocks with high-growth potential are sound prospects for long-term investors.

Read more »

Soundhound AI is a leader in voice recognition software
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks I’m Looking to Buy in January

| Adam Othman

From tech stocks with consistent growth histories to stocks experiencing a temporary bullish momentum, there are multiple attractive options in…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Tech Stocks

Take Full Advantage of Your TFSA: Growth Strategies for 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Maximize your TFSA in 2025 with proven growth strategies. Learn how to build a tax-free portfolio, avoid common mistakes, and…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Tech Stocks

1 Soaring Stock I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

| Adam Othman

Although it's from a rapidly evolving discipline and carries unique risks, the robotics stock's growth potential is too formidable and…

Read more »

Biotech stocks
Tech Stocks

Digital Healthcare Boom: 2 TSX Stocks Transforming Canadian Medicine

| Adam Othman

Even though telehealth stocks carry the risk factor of the tech sector and other innovative stocks, the profit margin can…

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Tech Stocks

3 Top Information Technology Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-growth IT stocks offer enticing buying opportunities.

Read more »