Member Login
Home » Investing » Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in 2025

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in 2025

Got $5,000 that you want to invest in some long-term stock holdings? These Canadian stocks could be the ideal fit for a buy-and-hold investor.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

2024 was a great year for Canadian stocks, but 2025 looks to be a little more uncertain. With a new year upon us, it is always a good idea to look at your investment strategy and see how you can improve.

Every year, take some time to evaluate your investment strategy

For me, it is making fewer investment decisions. This means spending a little extra time thinking about the investments I want to hold for the long term.

I want to own the best quality businesses possible. Often, the best thing I can do is to sit on my hands and let those businesses generate the compounded returns for me.

I expect 2025 could have a lot more ups and downs than in 2024. That is especially likely given the many political changes that are expected to happen in the next few months.

Yet, I want to be more resolute in my holdings and simply stick with investing in good businesses for the long term. If I had $5,000 to invest today, here are a couple of high-quality Canadian stocks I would look to add in 2025.

A top Canadian shipping stock

TFI International (TSX:TFII) stock recently pulled back by over 10%. That might present a nice opportunity to add to this long-term compounder. While recent returns have been lacklustre, this stock has delivered a 365% total return in the past five years.

The past few years have been a tough gig for TFI. The freight and trucking market has been challenging, to say the least. It doesn’t help that TFI’s American less-than-truckload business has been underperforming.

The good news is that the company is expected to generate strong free cash flows for fiscal 2024. With a tough freight environment, the company should enjoy a robust mergers and acquisition environment. Management has noted it is on the hunt for a larger target in the U.S.

This Canadian stock trades at a considerable discount to its American peers. TFI is looking to unlock that discount through a variety of alternatives (spin-outs, sales of business segments, or mergers). Improvements in the freight environment and in its U.S. operations could result in a nice boost in cash flows in 2025 and beyond.

A top Canadian real estate stock

Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI) is another quality Canadian stock to consider adding in 2025. Like TFI, it has faced some near-term challenges.

However, it has a long-term record of strong returns. Its stock has compounded by about 15% annually over the past 20 years. Its stock has recently pulled back by 8.5%.

The company has an internationally recognized brand in the commercial real estate brokerage business. Commercial transactions have been tepid due to elevated interest rates. With rates coming down, transaction activity is starting to accelerate.

What many in the market don’t recognize is that the majority of its business is now from recurring service revenues. Asset management, engineering, project management, financing, and property management are now substantial businesses in its portfolio.

Like TFI, Colliers is very acquisitive. In the past few years, it has drastically expanded geographically and by service category. This Canadian stock is a more diversified business than the market recognizes. As a result, you can pick it up at a reasonable valuation today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Colliers International Group and TFI International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

how to save money
Stocks for Beginners

Canada’s Biggest Winners in 2025? My Money’s on These 2 TSX Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why I’m betting on these TSX stocks to be among Canada’s biggest winners in 2025.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge In 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

First Quantum stock is one Canadian stock investors should seriously consider going into 2025, and hold on for life!

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is flush with great opportunities right now, and that includes some of the smartest dividend stocks every portfolio…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Stocks for Beginners

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over TD Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While TD Bank recovers from a turbulent year, this dividend payer with a decent yield and lower payout ratio is…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want some of the best Canadian stocks to buy? Here are three stellar options to kickstart your long-term…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Stocks for Beginners

Maximizing Returns Within Your 2025 TFSA Contribution Room

| Kay Ng

Maximize your 2025 TFSA contribution room by contributing the max amount and investing in solid stocks for the long term.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

A 10% Dividend Stock Paying Out Consistent Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This 10% dividend stock is one strong option for long-term income, but make sure you get a whole entire picture…

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Young Investor? 4 Excellent Starter Stocks for Your TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some excellent starter stocks for your portfolio? Here are four stocks that you will regret not buying in…

Read more »