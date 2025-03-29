Member Login
If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be it

If I had to choose only one stock to hold for the next decade, it would be a company with global reach, steady cash flows, and a proven track record of compounding growth — here’s why.

Jitendra Parashar
Diversification is one of the golden rules of investing, and for good reason. A mix of high-growth stocks and defensive stocks helps smooth out the inevitable ups and downs of the market. But every once in a while, a single stock emerges that seems to do it all by offering resilience, growth potential, and the kind of long-term vision that rewards patient investors.

While I hold several high-growth stocks in my portfolio, there’s one stock I would feel confident holding even if I couldn’t buy anything else for the next decade. It’s a name that combines infrastructure, private equity, and asset management under one roof.

That stock is Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN), and in this article, I’ll share why it’s the one I’d choose above all others for a long-term, buy-and-hold strategy.

Brookfield Corp stock

Headquartered in Toronto, this global investment firm’s TSX-listed stock currently trades at $79.30 per share with a market cap of $130.5 billion. And while the annualized dividend yield sits at less than 1%, the real story here isn’t about flashy income, it’s about Brookfield’s consistent, compounding growth.

Over the last year, BN stock has delivered a staggering 39% gain and has more than doubled over the past five years, proving its ability to reward patient investors. Even with some short-term dips this year, the stock’s broader trajectory points up due mainly to its strong fundamentals. Let’s take a closer look.

Record-breaking financial performance in 2024

In 2024, Brookfield reported a record-breaking US$6.3 billion in distributable earnings, reflecting a solid 30% YoY (year-over-year) jump despite a slight dip in its revenue. The company’s asset management arm pulled in over US$135 billion in inflows for the year, with fee-bearing capital growing to US$539 billion.

Meanwhile, the acquisition of American Equity Life doubled the earnings of its wealth solutions business on a YoY basis. Similarly, its insurance assets crossed US$120 billion, with Brookfield selling about US$19 billion in annuities in 2024 alone.

More importantly, the company ended the year with a massive US$160 billion in deployable capital. That included US$68 billion in cash and credit lines, giving it good flexibility to chase high-return opportunities in the future.

Why this is the one I’d hold forever

One of the most important factors that brighten Brookfield’s long-term growth prospects is its global diversification and exposure to essential sectors. From infrastructure and renewable energy to insurance and private equity, each part of its business supports the other. That interconnected model helps the company generate stable cash flows across market cycles.

Notably, Brookfield is raising nearly US$2 billion of retail capital per month through its wealth platforms, adding fuel to its future growth prospects. On top of that, Brookfield’s disciplined approach to capital allocation and its track record of delivering over 15% annualized returns to shareholders for more than three decades make it stand out even more. It’s the kind of business that knows how to grow strategically, adapt through change, and quietly build long-term value — exactly what I want in a forever stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Brookfield. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

