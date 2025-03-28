What to Know About Canadian Growth Stocks for 2025

Growth stocks can be great, but watch for volatility. Here’s why investors should consider this one.

As we move through 2025, Canadian growth stocks are navigating a landscape shaped by both opportunities and challenges. The S&P/TSX Composite Index is projected to reach new highs by the end of the year, driven by lower borrowing costs. But not everything is painted as a rosy picture. So, let’s look at what Canadian investors need to know about growth stocks as we get more into 2025.

Considerations

Uncertainties in global trade, particularly concerning U.S. tariffs on Canadian imports, could temper these gains. Most recently, President Trump announced yet another increase in tariffs, this time for Canadian and European Union auto manufacturers. Analysts anticipate a potential market correction of 10% or more, highlighting the need for investors to be discerning in their choices.

Amid this backdrop, certain sectors are showing resilience. The materials sector, for instance, has benefited from rising gold prices, bolstering the performance of related stocks. Furthermore, a weaker U.S. dollar is expected to boost Canadian firms with significant foreign sales, providing a tailwind for companies with international exposure.

But more than that, Canadian investors need to think big picture. Some sectors might do well; others might not. But then there are companies that offer solid balance sheets and strong future outlooks. So, let’s look at one of those options.

A growth stock to watch

For investors seeking opportunities in the Canadian growth stock arena, it’s essential to identify companies with solid fundamentals and promising outlooks. One such company is Dundee (TSX:DC.A), which, as of early 2025, had a market capitalization of approximately $178.83 million. Dundee has recently turned profitable after several years of growth, achieving an annual earnings increase.

Dundee operates as a holding company with a diverse portfolio that spans various sectors, including resources, real estate, and investment advisory services. This diversification allows it to mitigate risks associated with any single industry. In its most recent earnings report, Dundee reported a significant turnaround, posting net earnings attributable to shareholders. This positive performance reflects the company’s strategic initiatives to streamline operations and focus on core profitable segments.

The company’s management has emphasized a commitment to value creation through active asset management and strategic investments. By concentrating on sectors with high growth potential and divesting non-core assets, Dundee aims to enhance shareholder value. This approach has started to yield results, as evidenced by the recent profitability and a strengthened balance sheet.

Foolish takeaway

Investing in smaller-cap growth stocks like Dundee carries inherent risks, including higher volatility and lower liquidity compared to larger-cap stocks. However, for investors with a higher risk tolerance and a long-term investment horizon, such stocks can offer substantial growth potential. It’s crucial to conduct thorough due diligence, considering factors such as the company’s financial health, management quality, and industry trends.

While the Canadian growth stock landscape in 2025 presents both opportunities and challenges, companies like Dundee exemplify the potential for substantial returns. By carefully analyzing market conditions and individual company fundamentals, investors can identify promising stocks that align with their investment objectives.