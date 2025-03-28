Member Login
Home » Investing » What to Know About Canadian Growth Stocks for 2025

What to Know About Canadian Growth Stocks for 2025

Growth stocks can be great, but watch for volatility. Here’s why investors should consider this one.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

As we move through 2025, Canadian growth stocks are navigating a landscape shaped by both opportunities and challenges. The S&P/TSX Composite Index is projected to reach new highs by the end of the year, driven by lower borrowing costs. But not everything is painted as a rosy picture. So, let’s look at what Canadian investors need to know about growth stocks as we get more into 2025.

Considerations

Uncertainties in global trade, particularly concerning U.S. tariffs on Canadian imports, could temper these gains. Most recently, President Trump announced yet another increase in tariffs, this time for Canadian and European Union auto manufacturers. Analysts anticipate a potential market correction of 10% or more, highlighting the need for investors to be discerning in their choices.

Amid this backdrop, certain sectors are showing resilience. The materials sector, for instance, has benefited from rising gold prices, bolstering the performance of related stocks. Furthermore, a weaker U.S. dollar is expected to boost Canadian firms with significant foreign sales, providing a tailwind for companies with international exposure.

But more than that, Canadian investors need to think big picture. Some sectors might do well; others might not. But then there are companies that offer solid balance sheets and strong future outlooks. So, let’s look at one of those options.

A growth stock to watch

For investors seeking opportunities in the Canadian growth stock arena, it’s essential to identify companies with solid fundamentals and promising outlooks. One such company is Dundee (TSX:DC.A), which, as of early 2025, had a market capitalization of approximately $178.83 million. Dundee has recently turned profitable after several years of growth, achieving an annual earnings increase.

Dundee operates as a holding company with a diverse portfolio that spans various sectors, including resources, real estate, and investment advisory services. This diversification allows it to mitigate risks associated with any single industry. In its most recent earnings report, Dundee reported a significant turnaround, posting net earnings attributable to shareholders. This positive performance reflects the company’s strategic initiatives to streamline operations and focus on core profitable segments.

The company’s management has emphasized a commitment to value creation through active asset management and strategic investments. By concentrating on sectors with high growth potential and divesting non-core assets, Dundee aims to enhance shareholder value. This approach has started to yield results, as evidenced by the recent profitability and a strengthened balance sheet.

Foolish takeaway

Investing in smaller-cap growth stocks like Dundee carries inherent risks, including higher volatility and lower liquidity compared to larger-cap stocks. However, for investors with a higher risk tolerance and a long-term investment horizon, such stocks can offer substantial growth potential. It’s crucial to conduct thorough due diligence, considering factors such as the company’s financial health, management quality, and industry trends.

While the Canadian growth stock landscape in 2025 presents both opportunities and challenges, companies like Dundee exemplify the potential for substantial returns. By carefully analyzing market conditions and individual company fundamentals, investors can identify promising stocks that align with their investment objectives.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Stocks for Beginners

Maximizing Returns: How to Best Use Your TFSA in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

The solid long-term growth prospects of these two stocks make them ideal for TFSA investors looking to maximize their returns.

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Restaurant Brands International: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RBI stock has long been a strong success story, but we'll have to see what 2025 holds.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $100,000

| Jitendra Parashar

While these two Canadian growth stocks might not be overnight success stories, their long-term potential is hard to ignore.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Cash-Rich Canadian Companies That Thrive in Economic Downturns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want cash in your pocket? Then you want companies that are flush with the stuff.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Stocks for Beginners

Buy and Hold These 2 TSX Stocks for Unstoppable Long-Term Gains

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top TSX stocks could help patient investors earn solid returns in the long run.

Read more »

Stethoscope with dollar shaped cord
Dividend Stocks

Got $4,000? 4 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These healthcare stocks may not sound exciting, but the future growth opportunities certainly are.

Read more »

AI microchip
Tech Stocks

Move Over, BlackBerry: This AI Stock is the Real Deal for Canadian Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are tech stocks, and then there are tech stocks that changed the game. And these two are part of…

Read more »

Aircraft Mechanic checking jet engine of the airplane
Stocks for Beginners

CAE: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CAE stock certainly looks like it's been a strong investment, but what about the future of 2025?

Read more »