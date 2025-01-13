Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Big Growth In 2025

1 Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Big Growth In 2025

Undervaluation, a heavy discount, and a favourable regional outlook might push one energy stock up, even if the sector is weak.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
oil pump jack under night sky

Source: Getty Images

Oil prices have gone up significantly in the last two weeks. The prices started going up at the end of 2024, and the momentum is still relatively strong. This momentum has carried over to the TSX-capped energy index, which has climbed over 11% in the current bull run. However, the forecasts for 2025 are not as optimistic.

If oil prices mostly fall and fluctuate this year, it will impact energy stocks as well, albeit not all of them. One energy stock has already gone through a brutal correction phase and has a few other positive factors influencing its performance that may cause it to grow significantly in 2025, even contrary to the sector’s performance.

A Colombia-based oil company

Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) is an oil company trading and headquartered in Canada but operating almost exclusively in Colombia. It has a significant land position in the country — about 5.4 million net acres. That’s comparable to Cavernous Energy, a company with a market capitalization 26x larger than Parex, that holds roughly six million net acres in Canada.

So, despite its modest market capitalization of $1.5 billion and the fact that it’s not even in the mid-caps yet, let alone counted among the large-cap stocks, it’s a giant and leader in this space (in terms of assets held).

Parex’s average production is at around 44,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day or boe/d, which makes up a significant segment of the country’s overall output (between 5-6%). The bulk of this production is in heavy crude, followed by light crude with only a limited amount of natural gas.

The company is focusing on developing its natural gas production, but we might not see any significant difference until the end of this decade.

The stock’s growth prospects

The company has a solid position in the country it’s operating in. Its revenues are inconsistent (or at least have been for the last few quarters), but net income looks promising. More importantly, the company has minimal debt and significant cash reserves, which leaves it with enough capital to fund its projects and growth without incurring substantial debt.

The stock is trading at a massive discount, about 47% down from its 2023 peak. The slump was caused by a major cut in production outlook, and it came at a time when most upstream energy stocks were fluctuating but not appropriately bearish. Parex also didn’t experience the massive bullish surge post-pandemic, so there is a precedent of the stock performing contrary to the energy sector in Canada.

It’s also relatively undervalued right now, with a price-to-earnings ratio of just 4.1. The discount, undervaluation, and contrary performance potential might indicate a strong candidate poised for growth (recovery-fueled) in 2025.

Foolish takeaway

A decent chance of a full recovery is a strong enough reason to consider this stock. But if you want another compelling reason to add this stock to your portfolio, the 10% yield backed by a payout ratio of 44% might make the cut. The company is raising its dividends, and Parex may as well be the next energy aristocrat in the making.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Parex Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge stock is looking more and more attractive these days, especially with a 6% dividend yield on deck.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Energy Sector Strength: A Canadian Producer That Can Thrive in Any Market

| Adam Othman

While gold stocks are the norm, relatively few Canadian energy stocks operate primarily outside the country. The ones that do…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks to Watch for 2025

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Natural gas producer Tourmaline stands to benefit from a rise in natural gas prices as LNG Canada begins operation.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Energy Stocks

Your Blueprint to Build a 6-Figure TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Know the blueprint or near-perfect strategy on how to build and achieve a 6-figure TFSA.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Enbridge: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up 30% in the past six months. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Canadian Natural Resources: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

CNRL is moving higher to start 2025. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Energy Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This high-growth stock can deliver strong investor returns through price appreciation and dividend income.

Read more »

data analyze research
Energy Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be it

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want a great stock you can buy and hold? Here's my top pick to consider buying that is…

Read more »