Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 High-Growth TSX Stars Poised to Dominate the Canadian Market in 2025

2 High-Growth TSX Stars Poised to Dominate the Canadian Market in 2025

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and another tech stock are worth buying as they pull back from their recent 52-week highs.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

Don’t sleep on the high-growth TSX stocks, as the Canadian stock market looks to pull back a bit going into mid-January. Undoubtedly, with the S&P 500 nearly halfway to a correction following Friday’s job number, questions linger as to whether 2025 will be a breather year after two consecutive years’ worth of impressive double-digit returns for the American market.

Though it’s difficult to tell, I still think young investors should look into buying growth stocks on weakness. In this piece, we’ll have a closer look at two high-growth names that are trading at relatively reasonable multiples. As always, if we are looking at a correction to start the year, be ready to buy on the way down incrementally. Indeed, it’s hard to catch a bottom in the market or in any individual name.

That’s why buying partial positions only makes sense. With 2025 starting things off in a volatile fashion, dollar-cost averaging (DCA), I believe, stands out as something that new investors should look to in order to deal with any potential wild swings thrown their way.

Shopify

First, we have e-commerce titan Shopify (TSX:SHOP), whose shares recently retreated below the $150 per-share level. Now down around 13% from 52-week highs, those who may have missed the autumn post-earnings melt-up may have another shot to get in at a fairly reasonable price of admission while the stock is trading at just north of 74 times forward price to earnings (P/E).

Of course, that’s not a huge bargain by any stretch, but for one of Canada’s growthiest and fast-rising large-cap tech stocks, I’d argue that the stock is very fairly priced given the potential tailwinds that could catapult it over the next five years. Indeed, near-term pain tolerance may be needed to jump into this one, so do be ready to average down should the stock be on a round-trip right back to the $113 level, a level where there seems to be a good level of support.

The $193.5 billion tech innovator has come a long way. And with a recent upgrade from an analyst over at Wedbush Securities over the “dominant” position its platform has, I couldn’t be more bullish on the latest slump.

Descartes Group

Descartes Group (TSX:DSG) is one of the more underrated tech stocks on the TSX Index, but a name that longer-term growth investors should place on their radars this year. The stock, which trades at 50.5 times forward P/E, isn’t exactly a cheap name, but compared to the magnitude of growth on the horizon, I think such a premium is worth paying up for. With a $13.8 billion market cap, Descartes is one of the lesser-known tech players in Canada.

Still, the supply chain and logistics solutions provider has a lengthy runway for growth and perhaps the ability to continue outpacing the TSX Index while exhibiting far less volatility (0.74 beta, which entails lower market risk). Despite falling 7% off recent highs, the stock is still up 46% over the past year. As such, the momentum is still intact, making DSG an opportunistic buy on the dip.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,000? 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want some dividend stocks to buy and hold forever? Here are four options you can invest $2,000 in…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Retirement

This TFSA Update Can Make Your Richer … if You Take Advantage

| Robin Brown

Take advantage of new TFSA changes to get wealthier. Whether you are new to investing or a veteran, the TFSA…

Read more »

AI microchip
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian AI Stocks Poised for Significant Gains

| Adam Othman

If you are looking to ride a decisive bull market phase from the beginning, discounted AI stocks in Canada might…

Read more »

analyze data
Investing

3 Stocks Set to Score Multi-Fold Returns in a Decade

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks with solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects can deliver multi-fold returns in the long run.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Investing

Beyond 2024’s Rally: Canadian Stocks With Room to Run

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Despite looming U.S. political shifts, these three Canadian stocks are powering into 2025 with robust growth and surprisingly attractive valuations.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Investing

Power Up Your TFSA: This TSX-Listed ETF Delivers Monthly Tax-Free Cash Flow

| Andrew Button

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) pays cash monthly.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

Invest $18,000 in These 2 Dividend Stocks for $5,742.24 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks may not offer the highest yields, but they could offer even more passive income when you…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

Bottom-Fishing for Canadian Telecoms: Why 2025’s High-Yield Dividends Could Mean the Worst Is Over

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock is getting absurdly cheap as the yield swells past 8%.

Read more »