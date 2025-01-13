Invest $18,000 in These 2 Dividend Stocks for $5,742.24 in Passive Income

These two dividend stocks may not offer the highest yields, but they could offer even more passive income when you include returns.

Imagine receiving an unexpected $18,000. What an amazing surprise! But instead of splurging on fleeting pleasures, consider investing this sum to generate passive income through dividends and returns. By carefully selecting robust dividend stocks, your windfall can become a steady income stream, potentially growing over time.

What to consider

Investing in dividend-paying stocks allows you to earn a portion of a company’s profits regularly. This approach not only provides income but also offers the potential for capital appreciation as the company’s stock value increases. Reinvesting dividends can further enhance your returns through the power of compounding.

Two Canadian dividend stocks, Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B) and GFL Environmental (TSX:GFL), present promising opportunities for such investments. Let’s delve into their recent performances and future prospects to understand why they might be suitable additions to your investment portfolio.

Teck stock

Teck Resources, a major player in the mining sector, has been focusing on energy transition metals, particularly copper. In the third quarter of 2024, Teck reported an adjusted profit of $0.60 per share, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $0.37 per share. This achievement is largely attributed to increased copper production at their Quebrada Blanca mine, which saw a 60% year-over-year rise to 115,000 metric tons.

Looking ahead, Teck’s strategic shift towards energy transition metals positions it favourably in the evolving market. The growing demand for copper, essential in renewable energy and electric vehicles, suggests a positive trajectory for the dividend stock. Analysts forecast earnings growth at 17.6% per year, with revenue expected to decline by 10.1% per annum, indicating a focus on profitability and efficient operations.

GFL stock

GFL Environmental, operating in the waste management sector, has demonstrated consistent growth. As of September 30, 2024, GFL reported a market capitalization of $25.29 billion and a revenue of $7.76 billion over the trailing 12 months, reflecting a 6.6% year-over-year quarterly revenue growth. The dividend stock’s operating margin stands at 9.08%, indicating efficient management and profitability.

GFL’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 44.44 suggests that investors anticipate future earnings growth. The waste management industry is known for its stability and resilience, providing essential services regardless of economic cycles. GFL’s expansive operations and commitment to sustainability position it well for continued success in this sector.

Calculated cash

By allocating your $18,000 windfall into shares of companies like TECK and GFL, you can potentially benefit from regular dividend payments and capital appreciation. Diversifying your investments across different sectors of mining and waste management also helps mitigate risks associated with market volatility. In fact, here is what you could earn from both in returns and dividends should shares rise by the same amount in the last year, splitting the cash between the two.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT TECK – now $61.25 147 $0.50 $73.50 quarterly $9,000 TECK – 16% $71.05 147 $0.50 $73.50 quarterly $10,444.35 GFL – now $63.75 141 $0.08 $11.28 quarterly $9,000 GFL – 47% $93.71 141 $0.08 $11.28 quarterly $13,213.11

As you can see, now you’re earning $5,657.46 in returns and $84.78 in dividends. That’s total passive income of $5,742.24! So, transforming an $18,000 windfall into a source of passive income is a prudent strategy. By investing in dividend stocks like Teck Resources and GFL Environmental, you position yourself to receive dividends and potential returns. Contributing to your financial well-being over the long term. Remember, the key to successful investing lies in informed decisions and a diversified portfolio.