Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock, Down 10%, to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock, Down 10%, to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

A recent dip makes this Big Bank stock an attractive buying opportunity.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
open vault at bank

Source: Getty Images

Investing in dividend-paying stocks can be a rewarding strategy, especially when market fluctuations present buying opportunities. The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), commonly known as Scotiabank, recently experienced a 10% decline from highs in its stock price, thus prompting investors to consider whether this dip represents a solid buying opportunity. Let’s delve into the factors that make BNS an attractive option, even amidst this downturn.

The stock

Scotiabank, established in 1832, stands as one of Canada’s leading financial institutions – renowned for its extensive international presence and diverse range of services. The bank’s commitment to delivering value to shareholders is evident through its consistent dividend payments, now boasting a current yield of approximately 5.8%. This robust yield not only provides a steady income stream. It also reflects the bank’s financial health and dedication to returning capital to investors.

In its recent fiscal fourth quarter, Scotiabank reported net income of $1.2 billion, translating to earnings of $0.89 per share. Although these results fell slightly short of analysts’ expectations, it’s important to recognize the broader context. The bank faced higher taxes and increased expenses related to compensation and technology, factors that impacted short-term profitability. Despite these challenges, Scotiabank demonstrated resilience, with net interest income rising by 5.5% to $4.9 billion, thus indicating effective core banking operations.

Global growth

A notable development is Scotiabank’s strategic decision to transfer its operations in Colombia, Costa Rica and Panama to Colombia’s Banco Davivienda, acquiring a 20% stake in Davivienda in return. This move aligns with the bank’s strategy to concentrate on more stable, lower-risk markets, particularly within North America. While the transaction will result in an after-tax charge of approximately $980 million, it positions Scotiabank for long-term growth by streamlining its international operations and focusing on key markets.

Analysts maintain a positive outlook on Scotiabank’s future performance. The consensus recommendation from 13 research firms is a “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target suggesting potential upside from the current stock price. This sentiment reflects confidence in the bank’s strategic direction and its ability to navigate the evolving financial landscape.

Scotiabank’s commitment to shareholder returns is further evidenced by its quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share, resulting in an annualized payout of $4.24. The bank’s dividend payout ratio stands at a sustainable 74.3%, indicating a balanced approach between rewarding shareholders and retaining earnings for future growth.

Get it now

From a valuation perspective, Scotiabank’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is approximately 12.6. This is competitive within the banking industry. It suggests that the stock is reasonably valued, offering investors an opportunity to acquire shares at a fair price, especially considering the recent 10% decline.

It’s also worth noting that Scotiabank’s strategic investments, such as the recent $2.8 billion stake in KeyCorp, aim to enhance its presence and commercial opportunities in the U.S. market. Such moves are designed to drive future growth and diversify income streams, reinforcing the bank’s long-term prospects.

So while Scotiabank has faced some short-term challenges impacting its stock price, the bank’s strong dividend yield, strategic initiatives, and positive analyst outlook suggest that the current dip may present a compelling buying opportunity for investors seeking stable income and potential capital appreciation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

2 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Before It’s Too Late

| Puja Tayal

Buying cheap stocks needs patience and a long-term investment approach. Only then can they give you extraordinary returns.

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to generate a juicy passive income that can last for decades? Here are three stocks every investor needs to…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

1 Top High-Yield Dividend ETF to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An ETF designed as a long-term foundational holding pays generous monthly dividends.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $2,430.12 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has proven time and again it's a safe, reliable stock that still has the power to explode…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Consider Adding to Your TFSA in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for long-term, undervalued dividend stocks to pick up in your TFSA, consider these first.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Build a Cash-Gushing Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $25,000

| Sneha Nahata

An investment of $25,000 in these high-yield Canadian dividend stocks can help you earn $1,955 in tax-free passive income.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

These Are the Top 4 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four undervalued stocks offer a change to get in on great value long term, with promising futures ahead.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Canadian Tire Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Canadian Tire stock still trading roughly 20% off its all-time high, is it one of the best investments you…

Read more »