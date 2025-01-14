Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Before It’s Too Late

2 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Before It’s Too Late

Buying cheap stocks needs patience and a long-term investment approach. Only then can they give you extraordinary returns.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars bills

Source: Getty Images

Buying the dip and selling the rally is a proven strategy to make money in the stock market. However, we often end up buying the wrong dip. The shares of a company fall for many reasons. Sometimes it is the short-term headwinds and sometimes macro-economic headwinds or the overall bearishness in the market.

At times like these, you can find some ridiculously cheap stocks that have the potential to withstand these headwinds and return to growth when the sun shines after the storm. If valuation ratios are something that you can’t understand and relate to, look at the business and see if you can see the business sustain in the future to identify the right cheap stock.

Two ridiculously cheap stocks to buy in 2025

This time we will look at some businesses with secular growth. They have a bright future, but the near-term industry and macro headwinds have pulled the stock price down. If you are willing to hold the stock for five years, they are available at an unbelievable discount.

BCE stock

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock price has more than halved in almost three years. Behind this fall is mounting debt on its balance sheet and a decline in profit. Now the profit decline was a cost the management was willing to bear as it entered into a price war with Telus to poach Shaw Communications customers.

Moreover, BCE has been expanding its 5G infrastructure aggressively for which it took out billions of dollars in loans. As the loan money was spent on building income-generating infrastructure, debt repayment is not an issue. However, the interest rate hike in 2022 made the loan costly and the 2023 price war further slimmed the profits. None of these events affect BCE’s ability to earn revenue and pay debt.

BCE is also undergoing restructuring, selling low-margin businesses and acquiring high-margin businesses. These decisions have made investors apprehensive as the company’s free cash flow and net profit declined significantly. Many analysts downgraded BCE stock and called for a 50% dividend cut to address its 100%-plus dividend payout ratio. The analysts state that free cash flow is not the problem, the high dividend is. The management’s priority is to reduce debt and cut costs.

The company’s stock is trading at 11.9 times its earnings per share. The next two years could be difficult as the turnaround shapes up. However, BCE’s profits could revive as its high-margin business starts generating more cash flow, and interest rate cuts reduce the interest burden. Until then, we may not rule out the possibility of a dividend cut.

A surge in net profit could drive the stock up double-digits and double your money throughout the course of profit recovery.

Advanced Micro Devices

Apart from BCE, another stock trending downward is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). AMD is popular for its personal computer (PC) data centre chips and graphics processing units (GPUs). The fourth quarter is seasonally strong for AMD as Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales drive revenue for laptops, PCs, and game consoles. However, the 2024 holiday season saw AMD stock drop 28.7%, compared to the 2023 holiday season’s 50% rally.

HSBC analysts downgraded AMD citing a delay in the launch of a competitive AI rack server solution until late 2025 or early 2026. It even reduced AMD’s AI GPU revenue forecast from US$12.3 billion to US$8.1 billion. Remember, analyst downgrades and upgrades are based on short-term developments. If you are investing for the long term, these downgrades present an opportunity to buy the dip.

A PC replacement cycle in 2025 could drive AMD’s PC revenue. Also, AMD’s strategy is not to compete with Nvidia on performance. Instead, AMD looks to provide a cost-effective and reasonably high-performance solution that comes close to matching the performance of Nvidia’s GPUs. There is a wide market for such chip solutions. And let us not forget that AMD is the only company which can compete with Nvidia in discrete GPUs.

If you look at a five-year horizon, it is easy to envision both Nvidia and AMD AI solutions powering most of the world’s data centres. And to tap that growth, you need to invest today.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to generate a juicy passive income that can last for decades? Here are three stocks every investor needs to…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

1 Top High-Yield Dividend ETF to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An ETF designed as a long-term foundational holding pays generous monthly dividends.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $2,430.12 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has proven time and again it's a safe, reliable stock that still has the power to explode…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Consider Adding to Your TFSA in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for long-term, undervalued dividend stocks to pick up in your TFSA, consider these first.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Build a Cash-Gushing Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $25,000

| Sneha Nahata

An investment of $25,000 in these high-yield Canadian dividend stocks can help you earn $1,955 in tax-free passive income.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

These Are the Top 4 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four undervalued stocks offer a change to get in on great value long term, with promising futures ahead.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Canadian Tire Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Canadian Tire stock still trading roughly 20% off its all-time high, is it one of the best investments you…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

1 Superb Canadian Dividend Stock Down 17% to Buy in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a standout option.

Read more »