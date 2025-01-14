Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $2,430.12 in Passive Income

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $2,430.12 in Passive Income

This dividend stock has proven time and again it’s a safe, reliable stock that still has the power to explode in price.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars bills

Source: Getty Images

Investing $10,000 in a dividend stock with strong returns is one of the smartest ways to create significant passive income over time. Dividend stocks provide steady cash flow, often on a quarterly basis — all while also offering the potential for share price appreciation. Among the many dividend stocks available, goeasy (TSX:GSY) stands out as an excellent example of a dividend stock with a proven track record of strong returns, consistent dividend growth, and a promising outlook.

Numbers don’t lie

As of writing, goeasy’s stock is trading at around $169.84 per share, with an annual dividend of $4.68 per share. This equates to a dividend yield of approximately 2.75%. A $10,000 investment would purchase about 58.9 shares, yielding $275 annually in dividends.

goeasy has built an impressive reputation for rewarding its shareholders. Over the past five years, the dividend stock maintained an average dividend per share growth rate of 21.06%. Far outpacing inflation and many other dividend stocks. This level of growth demonstrates the company’s profitability and its ability to consistently return value to investors. For those reinvesting dividends, the compounding effect amplifies returns, as each payment buys additional shares that generate even more dividends.

The company’s recent earnings highlight its strength and resilience. In its third-quarter 2024 financial report, goeasy announced record-breaking results, with revenue increasing 28% year over year to $340 million. Operating income also grew significantly, up 31% to reach $165 million. These results showcase the dividend stock’s ability to thrive even in a challenging economic environment. Importantly, goeasy’s growing loan portfolio, which expanded by 30% to $3.65 billion by the end of 2023, underscores its solid foundation for future growth.

Growth incoming

Beyond the headline figures, goeasy’s management has been proactive in strengthening its credit and underwriting processes. A low payout ratio of around 27% gives goeasy ample room to grow its dividends further without stretching its financial resources, a reassuring sign for long-term investors.

Looking at the bigger picture, goeasy is positioned in a growing market. As a non-prime lender, it serves customers who may not qualify for traditional bank loans. This niche market has proven to be a lucrative space. goeasy’s strategic expansion efforts suggest it plans to capture an even larger share of this market in the coming years.

One of the key benefits of investing in dividend stocks like goeasy is the potential for capital appreciation. While the dividend stock currently offers a dividend yield of 2.75%, the company’s robust growth trajectory suggests that its share price could rise over time, offering investors the chance to realize gains in addition to their dividend income.

For long-term investors, the compounding effect of reinvested dividends can lead to significant wealth accumulation. By reinvesting the $275 annual dividend into more shares of goeasy, an investor benefits from the power of compounding, as each additional share generates even more dividends in the future. Over the years, this snowball effect can transform a $10,000 initial investment into a substantial source of passive income.

Bottom line

So, how much could this dividend stock make? Here’s what could happen if that $10,000 rose to 52-week highs.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
GSY – now$17059$4.68$276.12quarterly$10,000
GSY – highs$20659$4.68$276.12quarterly$12,154

That $10,000 could turn into $2,154 in returns and $276.12 in dividends. That’s total passive income of $2,430.12! So, for anyone seeking a reliable way to build wealth and create a steady income stream, goeasy offers a compelling case. As always, investors should consider their financial goals and risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Consider Adding to Your TFSA in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for long-term, undervalued dividend stocks to pick up in your TFSA, consider these first.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Build a Cash-Gushing Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $25,000

| Sneha Nahata

An investment of $25,000 in these high-yield Canadian dividend stocks can help you earn $1,955 in tax-free passive income.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

These Are the Top 4 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four undervalued stocks offer a change to get in on great value long term, with promising futures ahead.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Canadian Tire Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Canadian Tire stock still trading roughly 20% off its all-time high, is it one of the best investments you…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

1 Superb Canadian Dividend Stock Down 17% to Buy in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a standout option.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Fortis While it’s Below $60?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis is off the 12-month high. Is it time to buy?

Read more »

worker holds seedling in soybean field
Dividend Stocks

Is Nutrien Stock a Buy for Its 4.2% Dividend Yield

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Nutrien stock is bouncing back with a 13% gain in 2025. With rising crop prices and a solid 4.2% dividend…

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $444 Per Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investing for monthly passive income is a goal many aspire to achieve, and understanding the nuances can make the journey…

Read more »