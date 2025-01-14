Member Login
Home » Investing » Should You Buy Fortis While it’s Below $60?

Should You Buy Fortis While it’s Below $60?

Fortis is off the 12-month high. Is it time to buy?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
The sun sets behind a power source

Source: Getty Images

Fortis (TSX:FTS) recently gave back some of the big gains it racked up in the second half of 2024. Investors who missed the rally last year are wondering if FTS stock is now undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on dividends and total returns.

Fortis share price

Fortis trades near $58.50 at the time of writing. The stock is down about 8% from the 12-month high but is still up more than 8% over the past six months.

Interest rate changes in Canada and the United States have largely driven the movements in the share price over the past two years.

In 2022 and 2023, the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates aggressively to get inflation under control. Higher interest rates lead to more expensive borrowing costs. Fortis and other utilities grow through investments in large capital projects that can cost billions of dollars and sometimes take years to complete. Debt is used to fund the projects until they are completed.

A jump in debt expenses cuts into profits and can reduce the cash that is available for distributions to shareholders or for debt reduction. Higher borrowing costs can also force a company to put some projects on hold, potentially limiting growth.

The rally in Fortis that occurred in the second half of 2024 coincided with rate cuts in Canada and the United States. Falling rates tend to be good for utility stocks.

Risks

Strong jobs data, sticky inflation, and uncertainty around tariffs in the United States could force the U.S. Federal Reserve to put rate cuts on hold in 2025. Some analysts think the American central bank might even raise rates again before the end of 2025 or in 2026.

In Canada, the argument for more rate cuts is stronger, but the Bank of Canada would likely slow the pace of rate reductions if the American central bank stopped cutting rates. Surging bond yields in both countries in the past few weeks suggest the market expects fewer cuts than previously anticipated. This is the reason Fortis has pulled back over the past two months. More downside could be on the way.

Opportunity

Fortis is working on a $26 billion capital program that will raise the rate base from roughly $39 billion in 2024 to $53 billion in 2029. As the new assets go into service, the company expects cash flow to rise enough to support planned annual dividend increases of 4% to 6%.

Fortis has increased the distribution in each of the past 51 years, so investors should feel comfortable with the guidance. At the time of writing, the stock provides a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Fortis has other projects under consideration that could get added to the backlog. In addition, Fortis has a good track record of making strategic acquisitions.

Time to buy?

Near-term volatility should be expected as the market sorts out its expectations for interest rates over the next couple of years. That being said, income investors should be comfortable holding Fortis at this level and might look to add to the position on further downside. The dividend is attractive and should continue to grow.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $2,430.12 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has proven time and again it's a safe, reliable stock that still has the power to explode…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Consider Adding to Your TFSA in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for long-term, undervalued dividend stocks to pick up in your TFSA, consider these first.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Build a Cash-Gushing Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $25,000

| Sneha Nahata

An investment of $25,000 in these high-yield Canadian dividend stocks can help you earn $1,955 in tax-free passive income.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

These Are the Top 4 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four undervalued stocks offer a change to get in on great value long term, with promising futures ahead.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Canadian Tire Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Canadian Tire stock still trading roughly 20% off its all-time high, is it one of the best investments you…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

1 Superb Canadian Dividend Stock Down 17% to Buy in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a standout option.

Read more »

worker holds seedling in soybean field
Dividend Stocks

Is Nutrien Stock a Buy for Its 4.2% Dividend Yield

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Nutrien stock is bouncing back with a 13% gain in 2025. With rising crop prices and a solid 4.2% dividend…

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $444 Per Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investing for monthly passive income is a goal many aspire to achieve, and understanding the nuances can make the journey…

Read more »