Buy 4,167 Shares of 1 Dividend Stock, Create $325/Month in Passive Income

This dividend stock has one strong outlook. Right now could be the best time to grab it while it offers sky-high dividends.

So you’re looking for some monthly passive income? There’s certainly one sector I would look to, and that’s healthcare real estate. That’s why today we’re going to discuss Sienna Senior Living (TSX: SIA) – a leading provider of senior living and long-term care services in Canada. For investors looking to create reliable monthly passive income, Sienna offers a compelling option. Let’s get into why.

The numbers

Trading at approximately $14.71 per share at writing, Sienna boasts a dividend yield of 6.3%. This attractive yield, coupled with monthly dividend payments, makes the stock appealing for those seeking predictable income streams. The dividend stock’s recent financial performance underscores its strength in a challenging industry.

Sienna reported its seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in Q3 2024, driven by a 14.7% increase in adjusted same-property net operating income (NOI). This growth reflects improvements in both the long-term care and retirement segments, as well as rising occupancy rates, with retirement occupancy reaching 90.6% in October 2024.

Sienna has a strong track record of delivering dividends, reflecting its stable cash flow and commitment to rewarding shareholders. However, it is worth noting the high payout ratio of 222.9%. While this demonstrates the dividend stock’s focus on returning profits to shareholders, it also raises questions about sustainability if earnings do not keep pace with distributions. Investors should weigh this factor carefully, particularly in light of Sienna’s ongoing efforts to improve its financial performance.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, Sienna’s future appears promising, supported by strategic acquisitions and demographic trends. The dividend stock recently expanded its portfolio through the acquisition of continuing care homes in Alberta and completed full ownership of Nicola Lodge in Vancouver. These moves not only enhance Sienna’s geographic footprint but also position it to capture a growing share of the senior living market as Canada’s population ages. This demographic shift is expected to drive increased demand for senior care services, potentially boosting Sienna’s revenue and occupancy rates over the long term.

However, the senior living industry is not without challenges. Staffing shortages, rising operational costs, and regulatory changes could impact Sienna’s ability to maintain its current growth trajectory. The dividend stock’s relatively high debt levels, with a total debt-to-equity ratio of 215.5%, also highlight the need for careful financial management. Despite these challenges, Sienna’s strategic focus and track record suggest it is well-equipped to navigate industry headwinds. So how much would it cost to create that $325 per month?

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SIA $14.75 4,149 $0.94 $3,900.06 monthly $61,197.75

Bottom line

Sienna Senior Living is a strong candidate for monthly passive income due to its consistent dividend payments, favourable yield, and presence in a growing industry. And it would take 4,149 shares costing $61,197.75 to achieve that $325 per month, or $3,900 each year. While the high payout ratio and industry challenges require cautious consideration, the dividend stock’s steady financial performance and growth initiatives provide confidence in its ability to deliver value to shareholders. So if you’re looking for dividend passive income, certainly consider this stock, especially for future returns on top.