Member Login
Home » Investing » Buy 4,167 Shares of 1 Dividend Stock, Create $325/Month in Passive Income

Buy 4,167 Shares of 1 Dividend Stock, Create $325/Month in Passive Income

This dividend stock has one strong outlook. Right now could be the best time to grab it while it offers sky-high dividends.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
senior man smiles next to a light-filled window

Source: Getty Images

So you’re looking for some monthly passive income? There’s certainly one sector I would look to, and that’s healthcare real estate. That’s why today we’re going to discuss Sienna Senior Living (TSX: SIA) – a leading provider of senior living and long-term care services in Canada. For investors looking to create reliable monthly passive income, Sienna offers a compelling option. Let’s get into why.

The numbers

Trading at approximately $14.71 per share at writing, Sienna boasts a dividend yield of 6.3%. This attractive yield, coupled with monthly dividend payments, makes the stock appealing for those seeking predictable income streams. The dividend stock’s recent financial performance underscores its strength in a challenging industry.

Sienna reported its seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in Q3 2024, driven by a 14.7% increase in adjusted same-property net operating income (NOI). This growth reflects improvements in both the long-term care and retirement segments, as well as rising occupancy rates, with retirement occupancy reaching 90.6% in October 2024.

Sienna has a strong track record of delivering dividends, reflecting its stable cash flow and commitment to rewarding shareholders. However, it is worth noting the high payout ratio of 222.9%. While this demonstrates the dividend stock’s focus on returning profits to shareholders, it also raises questions about sustainability if earnings do not keep pace with distributions. Investors should weigh this factor carefully, particularly in light of Sienna’s ongoing efforts to improve its financial performance.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, Sienna’s future appears promising, supported by strategic acquisitions and demographic trends. The dividend stock recently expanded its portfolio through the acquisition of continuing care homes in Alberta and completed full ownership of Nicola Lodge in Vancouver. These moves not only enhance Sienna’s geographic footprint but also position it to capture a growing share of the senior living market as Canada’s population ages. This demographic shift is expected to drive increased demand for senior care services, potentially boosting Sienna’s revenue and occupancy rates over the long term.

However, the senior living industry is not without challenges. Staffing shortages, rising operational costs, and regulatory changes could impact Sienna’s ability to maintain its current growth trajectory. The dividend stock’s relatively high debt levels, with a total debt-to-equity ratio of 215.5%, also highlight the need for careful financial management. Despite these challenges, Sienna’s strategic focus and track record suggest it is well-equipped to navigate industry headwinds. So how much would it cost to create that $325 per month?

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SIA$14.754,149$0.94$3,900.06monthly$61,197.75

Bottom line

Sienna Senior Living is a strong candidate for monthly passive income due to its consistent dividend payments, favourable yield, and presence in a growing industry. And it would take 4,149 shares costing $61,197.75 to achieve that $325 per month, or $3,900 each year. While the high payout ratio and industry challenges require cautious consideration, the dividend stock’s steady financial performance and growth initiatives provide confidence in its ability to deliver value to shareholders. So if you’re looking for dividend passive income, certainly consider this stock, especially for future returns on top.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

4 Passive Income ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These 4 funds are ideal for long-term investors seeking to simplify the process of investing in high-quality, dividend-paying companies while…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

2 Delectable Dividend Stocks Down up to 17% to Buy Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks may be down, but each are making some strong changes for today's investor.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Pullback

| Andrew Walker

These stocks deserve to be on your radar today.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

This 10.18% Dividend Stock Is My Pick for Immediate Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock offers an impressive dividend yield, but is that enough for investors to consider long term?

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Telus: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

Telus is down 20% in the past year. Is the stock now undervalued?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The CRA Is Watching: The Least-Known TFSA Red Flags

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to keep your TFSA growing, don't get the CRA on your back. Avoid these pitfalls, and invest…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock: A Lukewarm Outlook for 2025

| Andrew Button

BCE Inc (TSX:BCE) stock has a tepid outlook for 2025.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

Invest $25,000 in 2 TSX Stocks, Create $1,363.84 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for passive income, these two offer that and more while creating even more from returns.

Read more »