Invest $25,000 in 2 TSX Stocks, Create $1,363.84 in Passive Income

If you’re looking for passive income, these two offer that and more while creating even more from returns.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
hand stacking money coins

Source: Getty Images

Investing $25,000 in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a savvy move for Canadians aiming to generate long-term passive income. By selecting robust dividend-paying stocks, you can enjoy tax-free growth and income, enhancing your financial well-being over time. Two noteworthy options on the TSX are Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) and Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR). Let’s get into why.

Whitecap

Whitecap is a Canadian oil and gas producer known for its consistent dividend payments. As of writing WCP’s stock price is approximately $10.30, offering a forward annual dividend rate of $0.73 per share. This translates to a yield of about 7.14%. This attractive yield can provide a steady stream of income within your TFSA.

In its third-quarter 2024 results, Whitecap reported petroleum and natural gas revenues of $890.9 million and a net income of $274.2 million, reflecting a profit margin of 26.47%. The TSX stock also achieved an operating margin of 47.87%, indicating efficient operations.

Analysts maintain a positive outlook on Whitecap, with a consensus price target of $13.61, suggesting a potential upside of over 30% from the current price. The TSX stock’s commitment to returning value to shareholders through dividends and its strategic growth initiatives make it a compelling choice for income-focused investors.

Restaurant Brands

Restaurant Brands, the parent TSX stock of well-known brands like Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes, is another solid option. As of writing, QSR’s stock trades around $87.11, with a forward annual dividend rate of $3.34 per share, yielding approximately 3.81%. This dividend provides a reliable income stream, complemented by the TSX stock’s global presence and brand strength.

In the second quarter of 2024, Restaurant Brands reported revenue of $2.08 billion, with Tim Hortons’s same-store sales rising by 4.6%. Thus indicating resilience in consumer demand. Despite challenges in the fast-food industry, the TSX stock’s diversified portfolio and strategic initiatives position it for sustained growth.

Looking ahead, Restaurant Brands has outlined ambitious expansion plans, aiming to reach 40,000 restaurants and $60 billion in system-wide sales by 2028. This growth strategy underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through increased market presence and operational efficiency.

Foolish takeaway

By allocating your $25,000 TFSA investment between WCP and QSR, you can benefit from the high dividend yield of Whitecap and the stable, growing dividends of Restaurant Brands. This diversified approach balances exposure between the energy sector and the consumer discretionary sector, potentially enhancing your portfolio’s resilience and income potential. In fact, here is what you could earn in dividends alone from allocating $12,500 toward each stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
WCP$10.301,214$0.73$886.22monthly$12,500
QSR$87.11143$3.34$477.62quarterly$12,500

You could have $1,363.84 in passive income each year! Remember, while both companies offer attractive dividends and growth prospects, it’s essential to assess your risk tolerance and investment objectives. Diversification and regular portfolio reviews are key to maintaining a healthy investment strategy. Consulting with a financial advisor can provide personalized guidance tailored to your financial goals.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

