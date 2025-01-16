1 Incredible Dividend Stock Canadian Investors Should Buy While Down 19%

This dividend stock may be down, but don’t count it out if you’re looking for long-term income and stable returns.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CHP.UN) recently experienced a 19% decline in its stock price, presenting a potentially attractive opportunity for Canadian investors seeking dividend-paying stocks. Let’s delve into the company’s recent earnings, past performance, future outlook, and other pertinent information to understand why this real estate investment trust (REIT) might be worth considering.

Into earnings

In its third-quarter 2024 financial results, Choice Properties reported a net loss of $663 million, primarily due to unfavourable non-cash fair value adjustments on Exchangeable Units, a consequence of the increase in the trust’s unit price. Despite this, the REIT achieved a 3.2% increase in funds from operations (FFO) per unit, reaching $0.258, compared to the same period in the prior year. Furthermore, the period-end occupancy rate stood at a robust 97.7%, with retail at 97.6%, industrial at 98.1%, and mixed-use and residential at 94.7%.

Over the past year, Choice Properties demonstrated resilience and stability. The REIT’s diversified portfolio, comprising necessity-based retail properties and high-demand industrial assets, contributed to consistent cash flows. The dividend stock completed over $600 million in real estate transactions and delivered more than $425 million in development projects, adding 1.8 million square feet of new commercial retail and industrial space as well as a new purpose-built residential rental building to its portfolio.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, Choice Properties appears well-positioned for sustained growth. The REIT’s strategic partnership with Loblaw, Canada’s largest retailer, underpins its high-quality national footprint and regional focus. This relationship enhances the stability of its retail segment, while the ongoing demand for industrial spaces suggests potential for further expansion in that sector.

The recent decline in CHP.UN’s stock price has resulted in a forward annual dividend yield of approximately 5.84%, making it an appealing option for income-focused investors. Notably, the REIT announced a distribution increase in February 2024, reflecting confidence in its financial position and commitment to delivering value to unit holders.

It’s also worth mentioning that Choice Properties maintains an investment-grade credit rating of BBB, indicating a solid financial foundation. This rating underscores the company’s ability to meet its financial obligations and navigate market fluctuations effectively. In the broader context, REITs are anticipated to deliver returns between 10% and 15% in 2025, according to industry forecasts. This projection, coupled with Choice Properties’s strong fundamentals, suggests that CHP.UN could be a valuable addition to an investment portfolio, especially for those seeking exposure to the real estate sector.

Bottom line

While the current market conditions have led to a dip in CHP.UN’s stock price, the underlying performance and strategic direction of Choice Properties suggest resilience and potential for recovery. As always, it’s prudent for investors to conduct their own research and consider their individual financial goals before making investment decisions.

The recent decline in Choice Properties’s stock price, combined with its strong occupancy rates, strategic partnerships, and commitment to growth, presents a compelling case for Canadian investors to consider adding CHP.UN to their portfolios. The attractive dividend yield and positive future outlook further enhance its appeal as a dividend-paying stock.