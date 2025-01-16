Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

Here are three reasons why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) still looks like a solid buy in this current environment.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
how to save money

Source: Getty Images

Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify (TSX:SHOP) has been a top growth stock I’ve been pounding the table on for some time.

From enabling small businesses to compete worldwide to powering multi-billion-dollar enterprises, Shopify’s impact on commerce is undeniable. With its strong fundamentals, innovation-driven strategy, and massive market potential, now may be the perfect time to consider adding Shopify stock to your portfolio. Here are three compelling reasons to buy Shopify stock in 2025 without hesitation.

Massive growth potential in the e-commerce market

E-commerce is one of the fastest-growing industries globally, and Shopify is at the forefront of this revolution. As consumer habits continue to shift towards online shopping, the comprehensive platform of Shopify positions it as a leader in capturing market share. Moreover, e-commerce is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 18.9% through 2030, with developing markets like Asia, Africa, and Latin America driving much of this expansion. 

Shopify’s ability to enable merchants to sell globally while managing local complexities (such as currencies, taxes, and shipping) gives it a unique edge. The company’s platform supports millions of merchants across various sectors, from small startups to large multinational brands. This diverse customer base ensures resilience against sector-specific downturns and fosters revenue stability. Furthermore, the recent partnerships of Shopify with social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube enhance its visibility and accessibility, allowing it to tap into younger, tech-savvy audiences.

Recurring Revenue streams and strong financials

Shopify’s business model thrives on subscription-based services and additional revenue streams, such as payment processing, apps, and advertising. This diversified revenue structure provides both stability and growth opportunities. The company’s subscription plans cater to merchants of all sizes, providing a reliable source of recurring revenue. Shopify’s ability to upsell higher-tier plans as businesses grow ensures steady revenue growth over time.

In addition, Shopify’s Merchant Solutions segment, which includes payment processing through Shopify Payments, third-party app integrations, and point-of-sale (POS) hardware, has seen rapid growth. As merchants scale their operations, Shopify benefits from increased transaction volumes and the use of additional services.

Shopify has consistently demonstrated financial discipline, with a strong cash position and limited debt. Despite inflation and fluctuating consumer spending, the company has maintained solid gross margins and continues to reinvest in growth initiatives. Analysts forecast sustained revenue growth over the next decade, fueled by its expanding product ecosystem and global reach.

Unmatched innovation and long-term vision

The relentless focus of Shopify on innovation and its long-term vision set it apart from competitors. Shopify remains ahead of the curve by anticipating trends and investing in technology. The company is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its platform’s capabilities. In addition, automation tools for inventory management, order processing, and customer support further streamline operations for businesses.

Shopify Plus, the company’s enterprise-level solution, caters to large-scale businesses and offers customizable tools to meet complex demands. By targeting high-revenue clients, Shopify boosts its average revenue per user and diversifies its customer base. Moreover, Shopify’s acquisitions, such as Deliverr and 6 River Systems, strengthen its logistics and fulfillment capabilities. Partnerships with major tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Amazon extend Shopify’s reach and create synergistic opportunities. These moves position Shopify as a one-stop solution for merchants navigating the complexities of modern commerce.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health Technologies stock continues to rally as the company announces more growth through acquisitions.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 4 Ways to Make Bank, With Stocks to Match

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for some long-term holds for your TFSA? These four can create the perfect porfolio!

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Tech Stocks

Dye & Durham Stock Is Down: Should You Buy the Dip or Run for Cover? 

| Puja Tayal

Dye & Durham stock is down more than 25% in just one month. Is this dip an opportunity to buy…

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Amazon Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two tech stocks are both heavily into e-commerce and artificial intelligence, but one simply has more room to grow…

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks may be down now, but don't count them out, especially for long-term growth.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Tech Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 2 Stocks in 2025, These Would Be My Top Picks

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for stocks you can buy in 2025 and be confident of good returns? Consider buying these two…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

2 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Before It’s Too Late

| Puja Tayal

Buying cheap stocks needs patience and a long-term investment approach. Only then can they give you extraordinary returns.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in the Next 12 Months

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are some great growth stocks out there for investors to consider, but of them all these two look like…

Read more »