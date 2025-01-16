Got $14,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

If you’re looking for passive income, there is one solid stock growing now, with even more to come.

Two years ago, the annual Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit was $7,000, and for many Canadians, finding the resources to maximize contributions may have felt like a tall order. Fast forward to today, and if you didn’t manage to invest those funds, you might be sitting on an unused $14,000 contribution room. While it may seem like lost time, this could be the perfect opportunity to turn that uninvested amount into a true wealth-generating tool. By placing that money into a high-potential stock like Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN), you can transform your TFSA into a cash-gushing machine. Here’s how this could work.

Why Lundin?

Lundin Mining has long been a favourite among those interested in the metals and mining industry. Its current stock price, hovering at $12.23, reflects a steady 0.82 percent increase as of this morning. Over the past year, the stock has traded between $9.85 and $17.97, and its current price positions it as an attractive choice for investors looking for growth potential and stability. For a company operating in a sector as volatile as mining, Lundin’s ability to stay competitive is a testament to its strategic focus and operational strength.

The company recently reported an impressive 8.1 percent year-over-year increase in quarterly revenue for the period ending September 30, 2024. With annual revenues totalling $4.15 billion and a gross profit of $1.75 billion over the trailing 12 months, Lundin is demonstrating its ability to thrive even in challenging economic conditions. Its operating margin of nearly 24% is a clear indicator that management has its costs under control while maximizing profitability.

One of the most appealing aspects of Lundin Mining for TFSA investors is its solid dividend. A forward annual dividend yield of 2.97% presents an excellent opportunity to generate passive income. If you were to invest the full $14,000 into Lundin Mining shares, you could collect roughly $415 annually in dividends — all tax-free, thanks to the TFSA. Over time, reinvesting those dividends could further amplify the returns.

Future outlook

Looking back at its performance, Lundin has shown a remarkable ability to adapt to changing market conditions. At the end of 2023, the company’s market cap stood at $8.39 billion. As of writing, that figure has grown to $9.39 billion, illustrating its resilience and steady upward trajectory. This growth aligns with increasing global demand for copper and zinc — metals that are essential for green energy technologies and large-scale infrastructure projects.

Looking ahead, Lundin Mining’s future appears bright. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 suggests that the stock is currently undervalued, with significant room for growth. The global push toward electrification and renewable energy will drive demand for copper, one of Lundin’s primary outputs.

Another crucial consideration is Lundin’s financial stability. The company’s balance sheet reveals $349.62 million in cash, providing it with the flexibility to weather short-term challenges. While its debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97% is slightly elevated, Lundin holds a strong operating cash flow of $1.2 billion and a levered free cash flow of $168.32 million. This demonstrates its ability to manage liabilities effectively while still funding growth initiatives.

Foolish takeaway

For those who may have hesitated to invest over the past two years, the uninvested $14,000 in TFSA contribution room represents an incredible opportunity. Stocks like Lundin Mining allow you to take advantage of both capital appreciation and consistent dividend payouts. With the company trading closer to its 52-week low than its high, the potential for upside is significant. Moreover, by holding the stock in a TFSA, every dollar earned stays entirely in your pocket.

With the right approach, your $14,000 could set the stage for a lifetime of passive income and financial growth. Investing in a stock like Lundin Mining is more than just a decision for today. It’s a step toward securing your financial future. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to make your TFSA work harder, this is it.