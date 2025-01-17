Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Dividend All-Stars Trading at Boxing Day Prices

2 Dividend All-Stars Trading at Boxing Day Prices

Consider Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another top dividend play going into February.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend all-stars tend to be smart buys whenever they fall at the hands of a broader market pullback. Indeed, it’s been a rather turbulent start to 2025, with the TSX Index retreating just north of 1% in the first few trading sessions of the year, putting it down just north of 4% from all-time highs. Indeed, call it a “half correction,” if you will, but the TSX Index looks ripe for buying if you view 2025 as a year of continued economic growth. Indeed, there are a plethora of things to worry about as a Canadian investor, most notably Donald Trump’s tariffs and “51st state” talks.

In any case, I think following a long-term game plan continues to be the best move, rather than overreacting to fear-driving events, many of which may never see the light of day.

Of course, tariffs and inflation are real threats that could weigh heavily on Canadians’ spending power this year. That’s why it’s vital to ensure you’re properly invested so you can score a real return (that’s a gain after inflation) in a year that could see “more of the same” when it comes to macro headwinds and all the sort.

Halfway to a correction?

The dividend all-star stocks, I believe, are among the best names that a self-guided Canadian investor should consider picking up at current levels. Indeed, the TSX Index may be halfway to a correction, but numerous other names are already deep into correction territory (a drop of at least 10%), with some fending off a bear market (that’s a 20% drop from peak levels). It’s these market bargains that lead me to believe that Boxing Day has come a few weeks late this year!

So, without further ado, let’s check out two dividend payers (one Canadian and one U.S.) that are looking cheap in a wobbly, still-pricey market.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) stock got rocked this year, as the E.Coli woes knocked the stock off its all-time highs. Though the matter has been dealt with and is now a thing of the past, the stock remains down just over 10% from its high.

Shares are even lower than where they sat in the heat of the E.Coli panic. Indeed, the broader market has dragged most names south. And while McDonald’s may still have industry headwinds to face in 2025, I view the name as an absolute bargain that’s being unfairly punished.

Recently, McDonald’s stock won a big price target hike over its comeback chances. Whether we’re talking about the revamped value menu or the rise of the Big Arch (one of the tastiest burgers on the market, in my opinion) and other menu innovations, McDonald’s has the tools to march higher again. With a nice 2.5% dividend yield, there’s a lot to love about MCD this January!

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock is another dividend grower in the restaurant scene that could enjoy a nice comeback year. The stock is at new 52-week lows of $87 and change and boasts a dividend yield of 3.81%.

With a mere 15.2 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, the fast-food firm looks like an absolute steal. Indeed, the company has high ambition to expand internationally with its chains. More recently, the firm highlighted some plans to expand upon its Firehouse Subs chain. Indeed, there’s a lot of growth to be had from the hibernating dividend titan, which may be about to pick up traction as we progress through this new year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in McDonald's and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With $10,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Learn how to transform your $10,000 TFSA into a powerful income-generating machine with proven dividend investing strategies. Discover top Canadian…

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Is Velan Stock a Buy at 52-Week Highs?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Velan stock just surged by 30% in share price after stellar third-quarter earnings, but is the stock now still a…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? 1 Dividend Stock for $56 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a great jumping-off point, but there are still a few considerations if you're looking for safe…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Planning: How to Generate $3,000 Monthly Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover how dividend stocks like Enbridge can help you build a $3,000 monthly retirement income stream. Learn proven strategies for…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Utility Stock to Buy for Big Total Returns

| Sneha Nahata

This utility company consistently grows its earnings, pays higher dividends, and generates steady capital gains.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

| Kay Ng

Here are three stocks that have good potential to create lasting wealth for years to come.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

1 Incredible Dividend Stock Canadian Investors Should Buy While Down 19%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock may be down, but don't count it out if you're looking for long-term income and stable returns.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

Build Lasting Wealth: 3 Long-Term Tips and Stocks to Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There may be just three tips mentioned today, but there is an endless amount of stocks investors can pick up…

Read more »