Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 3 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

3 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

Are you wondering what stocks could skyrocket in 2025? Here are some ideas on picking long-term winners for your portfolio.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
Published
| More on:
A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Source: Getty Images

While valuations have been high entering 2025, recent stock market corrections are presenting some reasonable buying opportunities. This is especially true if you have an extended time horizon to invest.

Stocks that steadily compound look expensive near term but are cheap long term

Stocks that can steadily compound at high rates of return (like over 15% a year) tend to always look expensive in the near term. However, as they grow earnings/free cash flow per share and rapidly generate value, investors can find that they are actually much cheaper than first thought.

These stocks tend to trade close to their 52-week highs. Stocks that have won in the past have a good chance of winning in the future. You might only pick these stocks on slight pullbacks, but generally it ends up paying off in the end.

If you are looking for stocks that could continue to skyrocket in 2025 and beyond, here are three to contemplate.

A logistics software provider with a great record

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) had a very strong run in 2024. Its stock rose 49% last year. Luckily, it has pulled back by 6% since hitting all-time highs in mid-December. To be clear, this stock is by no means cheap.

It trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 41 times and an enterprise value (EV)-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) ratio of 30 times. However, Descartes should excel in the current environment.

With the threat of tariffs across North America and potentially the globe, Descartes’s trade compliance products should see high demand. Global trade and transport are about to get much more complicated. Descartes has the software services to help alleviate that strain.

This growth stock is really well-positioned to see strong organic growth. Likewise, with a strong balance sheet and strong free cash flow generation, further accretive acquisitions are likely.

An international tech stock

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) didn’t quite have the exceptional year that Descartes had. However, there are good signs that 2025 could be a good year.

Topicus was spun out a few years ago from the much-acclaimed Constellation Software. It is replicating a similar niche software acquisition strategy. However, it focuses primarily on European software companies. Given that it has limited North American (and tariff) exposure, it is an attractive company.

It just announced a substantial acquisition of a high-quality government-focused software business in Belgium. Topicus has a solid balance sheet, and it generates strong cash flow.

It should be primed to continue its aggressive acquisition strategy. Hopefully, it can mimic Constellation’s returns in the year (and years) ahead.

A small software company growing quickly

If you are looking for a smaller company with big potential, VitalHub (TSX:VHI) is interesting. Like the stocks above, it is not cheap. That is especially true after it soared over 160% in 2024. It trades with a P/E ratio of 55 and an EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.

Yet, the company is in a strong position for good growth in 2025. It provides software that helps make healthcare systems more effective and efficient. Demand for its products is gaining traction as it scales around the globe.

Given its high valuation, VitalHub has completed a few equity offerings. It has a cash-rich balance sheet that it can use to acquire more healthcare software businesses. So far, its merger and acquisition strategy has been very successful, and one can expect that to continue in the years ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software, Descartes Systems Group, Topicus.com, and Vitalhub. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com and Vitalhub. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

data center server racks glow with light
Tech Stocks

Where Will Constellation Software Stock Be in 10 Years?

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock still looks way too cheap after pulling back further.

Read more »

how to save money
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three reasons why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) still looks like a solid buy in this current environment.

Read more »

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health Technologies stock continues to rally as the company announces more growth through acquisitions.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 4 Ways to Make Bank, With Stocks to Match

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for some long-term holds for your TFSA? These four can create the perfect porfolio!

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Tech Stocks

Dye & Durham Stock Is Down: Should You Buy the Dip or Run for Cover? 

| Puja Tayal

Dye & Durham stock is down more than 25% in just one month. Is this dip an opportunity to buy…

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Amazon Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two tech stocks are both heavily into e-commerce and artificial intelligence, but one simply has more room to grow…

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks may be down now, but don't count them out, especially for long-term growth.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Tech Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 2 Stocks in 2025, These Would Be My Top Picks

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for stocks you can buy in 2025 and be confident of good returns? Consider buying these two…

Read more »