Member Login
Home » Investing » A Canadian Utility Stock to Buy for Big Total Returns

A Canadian Utility Stock to Buy for Big Total Returns

This utility company consistently grows its earnings, pays higher dividends, and generates steady capital gains.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
The sun sets behind a power source

Source: Getty Images

Canadian utility stocks are a top choice for investors seeking steady dividend income and the potential for reliable capital growth. These companies operate fundamentally strong and regulated businesses and generate predictable cash flows, enabling them to grow their earnings consistently, pay and increase their dividends, and generate steady capital gains. This combination makes them an excellent option for building a portfolio aimed at generating big total returns.

Against this background, here is a top Canadian utility stock to buy now.

Top Canadian utility stock

Investors looking for a solid utility stock could consider Hydro One (TSX:H). It is one of the leading electric utilities in North America. Moreover, Hydro One is the largest transmitter and distributor of electricity in Ontario, Canada’s most populous province.

Hydro One is a pure-play electric power transmission and distribution company. Unlike many other utilities, Hydro One is not involved in power generation or exposed to volatile commodity prices. This unique positioning enables it to deliver steady earnings and cash flows regardless of market conditions.

Hydro One’s business model is built on stability and growth. For instance, about 99% of its operations are fully rate-regulated, ensuring consistent and predictable revenue streams. Its growth strategy includes self-funded, organic projects driven by an expanding rate base and focusing on refurbishing aging infrastructure. Additionally, Hydro One’s small but growing unregulated business segment, currently contributing 1% of assets and revenues, offers opportunities for future expansion.

Thanks to its resilient business model and solid financials, Hydro One has been a reliable dividend-growth stock. Since 2017, the company has consistently increased its dividend payments. Moreover, it offers a decent yield of 2.8%.

Investors have also enjoyed significant capital appreciation, with the stock achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% over the past five years, translating into strong total returns.

Hydro One is poised to deliver solid growth

Hydro One is a top long-term bet. Its predictable growth profile and robust multi-year capital investment program position it well to steadily expand its rate base, deliver consistent earnings, grow dividends, and outperform the broader markets.

In Ontario, electricity demand is on the rise, driven by population growth, the ongoing energy transition, and new manufacturing capabilities. Large-scale projects like data centres, electrification of commercial buildings, electric vehicle (EV) production, and related supply chains are expected to drive this demand even further. Hydro One is well-positioned to benefit from these trends by investing in advanced transmission and distribution systems, connecting renewable energy sources, and adopting innovative control technologies.

With a focus on modernizing and renewing its grid infrastructure and capital investments, Hydro One is set to see its rate base grow from $23.6 billion in 2022 to an impressive $31.8 billion by 2027. This expansion will directly boost the company’s earnings and enable it to maintain strong dividend payments.

Hydro One achieved substantial productivity savings through strategic outsourcing for equipment testing, pole refurbishment, and station planning. Additionally, efforts to diversify suppliers and optimize contracts have resulted in cost savings, contributing to a healthier bottom line.

Looking ahead, Hydro One projects its rate base to increase by a CAGR of 6% through 2027. This will drive its earnings by 5-7% annually. Alongside this, the company anticipates increasing its dividends by 6% per year.

Overall, Hydro One will likely deliver strong total returns for its investors. Its resilient business model, growing rate base, visibility into future earnings and dividend growth, and opportunities in unregulated business ventures position it well to enhance its shareholder value.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

| Kay Ng

Here are three stocks that have good potential to create lasting wealth for years to come.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

1 Incredible Dividend Stock Canadian Investors Should Buy While Down 19%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock may be down, but don't count it out if you're looking for long-term income and stable returns.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

Build Lasting Wealth: 3 Long-Term Tips and Stocks to Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There may be just three tips mentioned today, but there is an endless amount of stocks investors can pick up…

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

This 10.8% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock offers investors a great recovery option, as well as a super-high dividend yield.

Read more »

view of skyscapers from below
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian ETFs to Buy With $100 on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Got $100? That money can do far more than you realize for investors able to buy up these ETFs for…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 4 Ways to Make Bank, With Stocks to Match

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for some long-term holds for your TFSA? These four can create the perfect porfolio!

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

Earn Steady Monthly Income With These 2 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Looking for monthly income in 2025? These two TSX dividend champions offer 5%+ yields and decades of growth. Your path…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer attractive yields today for dividend investors.

Read more »