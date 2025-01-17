Member Login
How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your 2025 Contribution

With dividends, growth, and a strong balance sheet, this TFSA winner could be a prime target this 2025.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Using a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to grow your savings and potentially double your $7,000 contribution involves a mix of strategic investing and patience. A TFSA offers the benefit of tax-free growth on investments, making it a perfect tool for compounding returns. Investing in high-quality TSX stocks like Winpak (TSX:WPK) can be an excellent way to achieve this goal. Let’s get into why.

Why Winpak

Winpak is a hidden gem on the TSX, offering strong fundamentals and consistent performance. Its current price hovers around $45.15, up slightly today, showing resilience in a mixed market. The company’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12 suggests it’s attractively valued compared to peers. With a profit margin of 13.2% and an operating margin of 17.3%, Winpak demonstrates operational efficiency, which is key for long-term growth.

Looking at recent earnings, Winpak continues to impress. In its most recent quarter ending September 29, 2024, the company reported revenue growth of 4.3% year-over-year. Meanwhile earnings grew by 13.2% year-over-year, reflecting strong demand and effective cost management. This steady performance aligns well with the company’s history of maintaining robust financials.

One standout feature of Winpak is its pristine balance sheet. With $516 million in cash and minimal debt of only $11.2 million, the company is in an enviable position to weather economic downturns or invest in growth opportunities. Its current ratio of 8.3 is unusually high, signifying strong liquidity. Such financial health gives investors confidence in its stability and potential for sustained returns.

Looking ahead

The company’s growth outlook also looks promising. As a leading provider of packaging materials for food and healthcare industries, Winpak is positioned to benefit from growing demand for sustainable and innovative packaging solutions. Its low beta of 0.22 suggests the stock is less volatile. This is appealing for TFSA investors seeking steady gains without undue risk.

Winpak’s dividend might not grab headlines, but it’s a reliable addition. The forward annual yield of 0.44% might seem modest, but with a payout ratio of just 4.5%, there’s ample room for future increases. Pairing dividends with capital gains can significantly boost your TFSA’s growth.

From a past performance perspective, Winpak has demonstrated consistent growth in market capitalization, climbing from $2.5 billion in September 2023 to $2.8 billion today. Its ability to increase revenue and profitability while maintaining low leverage underscores its operational excellence. The future outlook for Winpak appears bright, especially as companies globally shift toward eco-friendly packaging. With its strong research and development focus, Winpak is well-equipped to adapt to changing market demands and maintain its competitive edge.

Bottom line

By including a stock like Winpak in your TFSA, you harness both stability and growth. Reinvesting any dividends and staying invested over the long term could help double your initial $7,000. Combined with the TFSA’s tax-free compounding, the journey toward doubling your savings becomes a realistic and rewarding financial goal. So if you’re looking for a strong investment, one that should stand the test of time, certainly consider adding Winpak to your portfolio. Your TFSA will thank you.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Winpak. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

