Invest $22,000 in This Dividend Stock for $108.50 in Monthly Passive Income

This dividend stock is a top option for investors looking for not just long-term passive income but regular income every month!

Investing a $22,000 windfall in a dividend stock could set you up for consistent monthly passive income, all while building your wealth over the long term. In fact, there are many opportunities out there. But one of the most promising for monthly income at this stage is Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN).

Why Dream?

This industrial-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) provides exposure to a sector with strong growth potential and a solid history of distributing dividends to investors. Its forward annual dividend yield of 5.92% is a great starting point for income seekers. Translating to approximately $1,300 annually or over $108 per month. Here’s why DIR.UN could be a smart move for your financial goals.

First, let’s explore its recent earnings. As of the most recent quarter (Q3 2024), Dream Industrial reported a total revenue of $484.15 million, with quarterly revenue growth of 2.9% year over year. While earnings growth was negative, down about 73%, this dip is partly due to broader market pressures and one-time adjustments that don’t necessarily reflect the REIT’s long-term earning power. Importantly, the payout ratio stands at 146.68%. This is high but not uncommon in the REIT sector, where cash flows, rather than earnings, often fund distributions.

DIR.UN’s past performance demonstrates resilience. Despite a challenging market environment, its long-term average dividend yield of 5.34% shows consistent returns for investors. Over the past five years, Dream Industrial has managed to maintain steady payouts, even during periods of volatility. This reliability makes it an attractive option for those seeking predictable income.

Future growth

Looking to the future, the industrial real estate sector is poised for growth, driven by increasing demand for logistics and warehousing facilities. As e-commerce continues to expand, dividend stocks require more industrial spaces to store and distribute goods. Dream Industrial’s portfolio of properties across North America and Europe positions it well to benefit from this trend. The dividend stock’s price-to-book ratio of 0.74 indicates it’s trading below its intrinsic value, offering a potential bargain for value-focused investors.

With a market cap of $3.43 billion and enterprise value of $6.30 billion, DIR.UN is a significant player in its space. Its 64.69% debt-to-equity ratio, while high, is manageable given the stable cash flow generated by its properties. Operating cash flow of $311.81 million and levered free cash flow of $371.14 million further underscore the REIT’s ability to sustain its dividend payments.

Another factor in favour of DIR.UN is its diversified portfolio. The REIT isn’t overly reliant on a single market or tenant, which mitigates risk. Additionally, its international exposure provides some insulation against localized economic downturns, ensuring a steady income stream for investors. With a forward P/E ratio of 12.09, the valuation is appealing compared to peers, suggesting potential upside as the market recognizes its growth prospects, especially with shares near 52-week lows.

Bottom line

Investing $22,000 in DIR.UN could generate significant passive income over time. By reinvesting dividends, you could accelerate growth through compounding, turning your initial investment into a substantial income source. For instance, reinvesting the $108 monthly income into additional shares would allow you to purchase more units, further boosting your payouts.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT GSY – now $11.83 1,860 $0.70 $1,302 monthly $22,000

Dream Industrial REIT offers a compelling case for dividend investors looking for monthly income. Its high yield, growth potential, and undervalued price make it an attractive choice. With your $22,000 windfall, you could establish a reliable income stream of $108.50 each month — all while enjoying the potential for capital appreciation in a sector backed by strong long-term fundamentals.