Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Top Canadian AI Stocks to Buy in January

2 Top Canadian AI Stocks to Buy in January

Here’s why Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) and Docebo (TSX:DCBO) look like two top Canadian AI stocks worth buying to kick off 2025.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
chip with the letters "AI" on it

Source: Getty Images

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming industries worldwide, and Canada is no exception. The sector is poised for massive growth, with businesses increasingly adopting AI-driven solutions. Two Canadian companies stand out for investors looking to tap into this exciting market. These companies are leveraging AI to disrupt traditional industries and deliver innovative solutions.

Here’s why I think these two particular AI-driven growth stocks are worth keeping on your radar this January.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is a leading Canada-based supply chain management software that helps companies optimize their operations in real-time. Its flagship product, RapidResponse, uses AI and advanced analytics to provide supply chain visibility, scenario planning, and decision-making support. In an era of global supply chain disruptions, the solutions from Kinaxis are more relevant than ever.

Kinaxis leverages AI to process vast amounts of data, identify potential risks, and recommend actionable solutions. By automating complex processes, the company helps clients reduce costs and improve efficiency. This AI-driven approach sets Kinaxis apart from traditional supply chain software providers, giving it a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market.

Furthermore, the demand for supply chain optimization is growing. This surging demand is being driven by e-commerce expansion, globalization and the need for resilience against disruptions. Indeed, Kinaxis has capitalized on these trends, reporting strong revenue growth and expanding its customer base across industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods.

The company’s recurring revenue model and high customer retention of the company rates provide a stable foundation for future growth. In addition, Kinaxis continues to invest in research and development, ensuring its solutions remain cutting-edge and adaptable to changing market needs. Kinaxis has a robust international presence, with clients spanning North America, Europe, and Asia. Its ability to cater to diverse markets ensures sustained growth opportunities, particularly as businesses worldwide prioritize supply chain modernization.

Docebo

Docebo (TSX:DCBO)  is revolutionizing corporate learning and development with its AI-powered learning management system (LMS). The platform enables organizations to create, deliver, and measure training programs efficiently. By integrating AI, Docebo offers personalized learning experiences, automates administrative tasks, and provides actionable insights to improve training outcomes.

The global shift towards remote work and digital transformation has accelerated the adoption of online learning platforms. Docebo’s scalable and customizable solutions make it a preferred choice for businesses of all sizes, from startups to multinational corporations. As companies prioritize employee development to stay competitive, Docebo’s growth potential remains robust.

Docebo has successfully expanded its customer base across various industries, including technology, healthcare, finance, and retail. The company’s ability to serve diverse sectors highlights the versatility and effectiveness of its platform. Notably, Docebo has secured partnerships with major organizations, further solidifying its position as a leader in the LMS market.

Like Kinaxis, Docebo benefits from a subscription-based revenue model, ensuring a predictable and stable income. This model provides financial stability and enables the company to invest in product innovation and market expansion. Hence, Docebo continues to enhance its platform with new features and integrations, ensuring it stays ahead of competitors. Its focus on leveraging AI to improve user experiences and deliver measurable results makes it a standout player in the rapidly growing e-learning market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo and Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Data center servers IT workers
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Rise in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock is ready to surge in 2025, and now is the time to buy.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Tech Stocks

Earn an 11% Yield With This Bitcoin-Focused ETF

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This ETF converts the high volatility of Bitcoin into above-average monthly income.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering what stocks could skyrocket in 2025? Here are some ideas on picking long-term winners for your portfolio.

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Tech Stocks

Where Will Constellation Software Stock Be in 10 Years?

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock still looks way too cheap after pulling back further.

Read more »

how to save money
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three reasons why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) still looks like a solid buy in this current environment.

Read more »

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health Technologies stock continues to rally as the company announces more growth through acquisitions.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 4 Ways to Make Bank, With Stocks to Match

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for some long-term holds for your TFSA? These four can create the perfect porfolio!

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Tech Stocks

Dye & Durham Stock Is Down: Should You Buy the Dip or Run for Cover? 

| Puja Tayal

Dye & Durham stock is down more than 25% in just one month. Is this dip an opportunity to buy…

Read more »