Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $10,000? Invest in This Dividend Stock for $1,475.68 in Passive Income

Got $10,000? Invest in This Dividend Stock for $1,475.68 in Passive Income

If you have a windfall ready to invest, then this is one of the top choices for passive income.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
woman analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

When you’re looking to invest $10,000 for passive income, the goal is to strike a balance between stable dividend payments and long-term growth. The TSX offers a range of dividend stocks, and understanding what to prioritize can make your investment journey smoother. So, let’s look at what to consider and, of course, a dividend stock to pick up today.

What to watch

First, consider the dividend stock’s yield. While a high yield is tempting, a sustainable payout ratio, ideally under 75%, is crucial to ensure the dividend stock can maintain its dividends even during tough times. Look at the company’s track record of consistently paying and increasing dividends, as this indicates financial stability and shareholder focus.

Second, evaluate the company’s sector. Utilities, financials, and real estate sectors often provide reliable dividends, but these differ in growth potential and risk. Ensure your portfolio is diversified to reduce exposure to any single sector. Then, analyze the dividend stock’s earnings growth and cash flow. A firm with strong revenue and profit growth is better positioned to sustain and grow its dividends. Keep an eye on macroeconomic factors, too. Rising interest rates or sector-specific challenges can impact dividends, especially for companies with high debt levels.

Consider a big bank

For passive-income seekers, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is an attractive option. It currently offers a forward dividend yield of 5.31%, which is higher than the TSX average. The bank has a long history of dividend payments and boasts a five-year average dividend yield of 5.64%. With a payout ratio of 74.26%, BNS is allocating a sustainable portion of its earnings to dividends, leaving room for growth and reinvestment.

In BNS stock’s most recent quarterly results, Scotiabank reported a net income of $7.89 billion, reflecting a 6% increase from the previous year. The bank achieved a return on equity (ROE) of 11.3%, indicating efficient utilization of shareholder capital. Furthermore, Scotiabank’s book value per share stood at $68.45, suggesting the dividend stock is reasonably priced relative to its assets.

Looking ahead, BNS’s international operations in Latin America are poised for growth, offering diversification beyond the Canadian market. The dividend stock’s focus on digital transformation and operational efficiency is expected to enhance profitability over time. While the broader financial sector faces challenges such as rising interest rates and slowing loan growth, BNS has shown resilience by maintaining a robust balance sheet with $420.6 billion in cash as of the most recent quarter.

Making that money right now

Historically, BNS has weathered economic downturns better than many peers, thanks to its global diversification and prudent management. Its performance over the past five years, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio averaging around 10.88, reflects value, especially when compared to its peers. The current forward P/E of 10.41 underscores the dividend stock’s attractiveness at current levels, given its steady earnings potential.

Analysts suggest that BNS is undervalued based on its strong dividend yield and growth prospects. For passive income investors, this creates an opportunity to lock in a reliable income stream at a compelling valuation. The stock’s 52-week range of $60.68 to $80.14 highlights the potential for price appreciation alongside dividend payments. So, how much could $10,000 bring in should the stock reach 52-week highs and add in dividends?

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BNS – now$73.80136$4.24$576.64quarterly$10,000
BNS – highs$80.14136$4.24$576.64quarterly$10,899.04

In conclusion, with $10,000 to invest, consider allocating a portion to BNS for a mix of passive income and long-term value. It could earn you a total of $1,475.68 from returns and dividends! Its dividend strength, combined with global growth opportunities, positions it as a solid choice for investors seeking stable returns. While no investment is without risk, BNS’s fundamentals and history make it a standout option on the TSX for passive income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP at Age 20

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're running low on cash for your TFSA and RRSP, it's never too late to get started. And these…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay attractive dividends for investors seeking TFSA passive income.

Read more »

profit rises over time
Dividend Stocks

Finding Value in Canadian Stocks After 2024’s Big Rally

| Kay Ng

For investors with lots of extra cash lying around after the big rally in 2024, here are a couple of…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

| Aditya Raghunath

TerraVest Industries is a mid-cap gem with 58% revenue growth in Q3 2024, fueled by strategic acquisitions and organic growth…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background. Rainy weather concept.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Stability

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want long-term stability, then go on the defence with these three defensive stocks.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 4 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

Buy and hold these blue-chip stocks in your TFSA portfolio for steady capital gains, stability, and regular dividend income.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Got $25,000? Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to make a TFSA that just pumps out cash, this diverse portfolio is your prime option.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 REITs to Buy and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

If you have an extra $1,000, consider building a passive-income stream from these REITs.

Read more »