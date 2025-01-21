1 Canadian Stock Ready to Rocket Through 2025

This next year might be a bit volatile, which is why this stock looks like a strong buy.

When seeking stocks with potential to surge in 2025, the focus should be on a mix of growth potential, stability, and sector trends. But how do you find these diamonds in the rough? Let’s take a look at what investors will want to consider, and of course one “golden” opportunity.

What to watch

To find such opportunities, investors should start by researching industries expected to benefit from macroeconomic or geopolitical developments. For instance, sectors like green energy, mining, or infrastructure might gain from government incentives or policy shifts. Similarly, companies involved in artificial intelligence (AI), technology, or resources catering to global demand spikes are worth exploring.

Consider valuation metrics. Stocks with low price-to-earnings (P/E) or price-to-book (P/B) ratios compared to their industry peers might signal undervaluation. But don’t ignore forward-looking metrics, such as forward P/E. This helps gauge how analysts view a company’s earnings potential. Combining these with historical performance provides insights into whether a stock is poised for a breakout or simply riding on past momentum.

Next, delve into financial health. Companies with manageable debt, healthy cash flows, and strong earnings growth are better equipped to navigate economic uncertainty. Look for consistent growth in revenue and operating margins – signs of a well-managed operation with room to expand. Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX), for example, shows an operating margin of 30.9%, a clear indicator of profitability in its sector.

Stay updated on sector-specific challenges. In the mining sector, for instance, fluctuating commodity prices can impact earnings. Companies like Barrick Gold hedge against such risks through diversified assets and efficient operations, which help maintain stable performance. Keeping tabs on commodity trends, such as gold prices, is essential when assessing mining stocks.

More on Barrick

Speaking of Barrick Gold, its recent earnings underscore why it’s a standout option. For the quarter ending September 30, 2024, Barrick reported revenue of $12.3 billion (up 17.7% year-over-year) and net income of $1.6 billion. These figures highlight its ability to capitalize on increased gold demand. Its diluted EPS of $1.32 and quarterly earnings growth of 31.3% reflect robust performance amid a volatile market.

Barrick’s past performance is equally reassuring. Over the last five years, the Canadian stock consistently paid dividends, with a forward annual yield of 2.5%. This reflects its commitment to rewarding shareholders while reinvesting in operations. Its dividend payout ratio of 43.5% strikes a balance between sustaining payouts and funding growth.

Future focus

Looking ahead, Barrick is well-positioned to benefit from gold’s role as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty. With a beta of 0.48, the stock exhibits lower volatility compared to the market, thus making it an attractive option for risk-averse investors. Plus, its substantial cash reserves of $4.2 billion ensure financial flexibility, even during downturns.

Barrick’s strategic management further solidifies its appeal. The Canadian stock’s focus on efficient operations and strong cash flows has lowered its total debt-to-equity ratio to 14.4%, indicating prudent financial management. Its current ratio of 2.7 underscores its ability to cover short-term obligations without stress.

Finally, Barrick’s future outlook aligns with market trends. With increasing global demand for gold and stable operating cash flow of $4.1 billion (trailing 12 months), the Canadian stock remains a cornerstone investment in the mining sector. Its diversified operations across multiple continents also mitigate geopolitical risks, further enhancing its resilience.

Bottom line

Finding stocks poised for growth in 2025 involves understanding market dynamics, evaluating financial metrics, and analyzing sector-specific trends. Barrick Gold, with its robust financials, dividend consistency, and promising outlook, emerges as a prime candidate for investors seeking a balance of growth and stability.