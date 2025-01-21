Dividend Seekers: Should You Buy Alaris Equity Stock for its 7.1% Yield?

Some dividend stocks just seem like one great deal, while others look too good to be true. So which is this one?

Dividend aristocrats, those stocks with a long history of consistently increasing dividends, are excellent choices for long-term investing. The reputation for reliability stems from their ability to thrive through economic cycles, showcasing resilience and steady growth.

When these stalwarts trade below their highs, it often presents a golden opportunity for investors to secure reliable income streams and potential capital gains at discounted prices. Historically, dividend aristocrats tend to outperform during volatile markets due to their defensive nature, thus making them a favourite among conservative and income-focused investors. So let’s get more into why.

Why dividend aristocrats

Investing in dividend aristocrats when they’re trading down provides a two-fold advantage. First, the dividend yield increases as the stock price declines, offering higher returns on investment. Second, undervalued stocks often signal potential for price recovery, especially if the fundamentals remain strong. These dividend stocks tend to attract long-term investors who value stability and incremental returns. It’s crucial to ensure that the company’s earnings, cash flow, and payout ratio can sustain its dividend growth, even during tough economic times.

When evaluating dividend aristocrats, look beyond the yield. Assess the company’s financial health, including its debt levels, profitability, and historical dividend payout ratio. A payout ratio under 75% is often a good indicator of sustainability. Consider the industry’s growth prospects, as dividend stocks in stable or expanding sectors are better positioned to maintain or increase dividends. Additionally, examine the stock’s valuation metrics, such as price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-book (P/B) ratios, to identify undervalued opportunities.

Consider Alaris Equity

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSX:AD.UN) exemplifies a dividend aristocrat trading down but poised for long-term potential. Its current dividend yield of 7.1% is appealing, particularly for income-seeking investors. Despite challenges reflected in its recent financial results, Alaris maintains a robust profit margin of 99.4% and a solid operating margin of 91.7%, indicating efficient operations. The trust has consistently kept its payout ratio manageable, currently around 31.9%, which enhances the reliability of its dividend.

Recent earnings reveal a year-over-year revenue decline of 19.9%, coupled with a 20% dip in quarterly earnings. However, this is set against a backdrop of long-term stability. The trust’s trailing 12-month revenue stands at $198.5 million, supported by strong cash flow generation, with operating cash flow at $73.9 million and levered free cash flow at $134.7 million. Such financial resilience ensures the trust can weather short-term setbacks while maintaining shareholder payouts.

Historically, Alaris has delivered steady returns, with its business model focused on providing capital to private companies in exchange for monthly distributions. This strategy diversifies income streams and mitigates sector-specific risks. Over the years, Alaris has demonstrated its ability to adapt to market conditions, thus preserving its dividend through economic turbulence and capitalizing on opportunities in the private equity market.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, Alaris’s focus on quality partnerships positions it well for growth. Its low debt-to-equity ratio of 6.1% underscores a conservative approach to leverage, thereby reducing risk in uncertain market conditions. While near-term headwinds persist, analysts anticipate gradual recovery as the trust continues to identify attractive investment opportunities. Trading below its book value per share of $22.80, the dividend stock appears undervalued, offering potential for price appreciation.

Investors interested in Alaris should keep an eye on its sector exposure and economic conditions affecting its private equity partners. The trust’s high beta of 2.1 indicates some volatility, which may appeal to those with a higher risk tolerance. For those seeking reliable income with potential upside, Alaris’s disciplined financial management and robust dividend make it an intriguing option among TSX dividend aristocrats.

All considered, dividend aristocrats like Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust are excellent candidates for long-term investing, especially when trading at a discount. The track record of reliability, coupled with strong financial foundations, ensures stability and incremental growth. With its attractive yield, sound financials, and potential for recovery, Alaris is a compelling choice for investors looking to build wealth through dividends.