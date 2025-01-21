Got $30,000? Invest in 2 TSX Stocks and Make $8,612.70 in Passive Income

Member Login
Do you need some extra cash coming in from your investments? Then these two passive-income dividend stocks are for you.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
A $30,000 windfall is a golden opportunity to secure passive income and build a more stable financial future. Investing it wisely in dividend-paying stocks on the TSX can be a fantastic way to grow your wealth while generating ongoing income. Two strong candidates for such an investment are Extendicare (TSX:EXE) and Acadian Timber (TSX:ADN) — both of which offer attractive dividend yields and the potential for long-term growth.

Why these two?

When investing a windfall, it’s important to prioritize diversification. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Instead, spread your investments across different sectors. By doing so, you reduce the risks tied to any single industry. The TSX offers a variety of dividend stocks, and Extendicare and Acadian Timber are great examples of healthcare services and forestry, respectively.

Extendicare has been a standout performer in the healthcare sector. The passive-income stock recently reported strong earnings, with quarterly revenue growth of 13.3% year over year. This indicates robust demand for its long-term care and home healthcare services. With a dividend yield of approximately 5.06%, EXE provides steady cash flow, making it ideal for investors seeking income. Plus, the passive-income stock’s focus on operational efficiency and its growing footprint in the healthcare market make its future outlook bright.

Acadian Timber is another excellent choice, especially for those drawn to natural resources. Despite a modest decline in quarterly revenue growth, ADN maintains a hefty dividend yield of 6.76%. This high payout is supported by its consistent cash flow from timberland operations. With a market cap of $301 million and a relatively low price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, ADN looks attractively valued. Its long-term strategy, which involves sustainable forestry practices and diversifying its revenue streams, positions it well for future growth.

Digging deeper

One key to successful passive-income investing is choosing companies with a proven dividend history and manageable payout ratios. Both EXE and ADN demonstrate disciplined financial management, with payout ratios of 70.59% and 72.5%, respectively. These figures suggest they are reinvesting enough profits back into these businesses while rewarding shareholders generously.

Recent market performance also bolsters the case for these stocks. Extendicare has seen significant growth in institutional holdings, reflecting confidence from large-scale investors. Its share price has remained resilient, with a 52-week range of $6.63 to $10.89, indicating stable demand. Meanwhile, ADN’s stock has traded between $16.12 and $18.48 over the past year, supported by steady operational results.

Future outlooks for both passive-income stocks are encouraging. Extendicare is poised to benefit from demographic trends such as an aging population, which increases demand for healthcare services. Acadian Timber, on the other hand, could capitalize on the growing global interest in sustainable building materials. This should drive demand for its timber products.

Max it out

To maximize the value of your windfall, consider reinvesting dividends through a dividend-reinvestment plan (DRIP). Both EXE and ADN offer this option, allowing you to purchase additional shares with the dividends you receive, thereby compounding your returns over time. But let’s say both stocks rise by the same amount as the last year. Here is what investors could earn through passive income from returns and dividends.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
EXE – now$10.301,456$0.48$698.88monthly$15,000
EXE – 43%$14.731,456$0.48$698.88monthly$21,446.88
ADN – now$17882$1.16$1,023.12quarterly$15,000
ADN – 3%$17.51882$1.16$1,023.12quarterly$15,443.82

That’s right, a $30,000 windfall is a great chance to kickstart passive income through smart investing. Investors could earn $6,890.70 in returns and $1,722 in dividends. That’s a total of $8,612.70 in passive income, making Extendicare and Acadian Timber stand out as compelling choices, offering strong dividends, stable earnings, and promising growth prospects. As always, consult with a financial advisor to align your investments with your broader financial goals. With the right approach, this windfall could transform into a steady stream of income and long-term financial security.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

