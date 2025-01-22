Member Login
Invest $6,000 in This Dividend Stock for $933.32 in Passive Income

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) keeps making headlines for good reason.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
If you’re sitting on $6,000 and wondering where to invest, you’re already off to a great start by considering dividend stocks. These investments offer the benefit of regular income while allowing your principal to grow over time. For Canadians looking to maximize their passive-income potential, Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) is a name that keeps making headlines, and for good reason.

A dividend stock that works

Dividend stocks are a brilliant option because they essentially let you earn while you hold. Unlike growth stocks, where you might need to sell to realize a profit, dividend stocks pay you a portion of the company’s earnings regularly. It’s like having a paycheque from your investments, and when reinvested, dividends can compound your returns exponentially. With a forward annual dividend yield of 5.23%, POW is an excellent candidate for those seeking stable income.

Power Corporation of Canada has a strong history of financial stability. Its diversified portfolio includes interests in insurance, asset management, and renewable energy. These sectors tend to be resilient, even during economic uncertainty. The dividend stock has grown its revenue year over year, with the trailing 12-month figure reaching $34.92 billion. This consistency underpins its ability to maintain and grow its dividend payouts.

The latest earnings report for POW highlights its solid fundamentals. As of the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, the dividend stock reported quarterly revenue growth of 3.4% year over year. Although there was a decline in quarterly earnings growth of 61.1%, this was largely attributed to one-time factors and adjustments. With a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.43 and a forward P/E of 8.57, the valuation suggests the dividend stock is attractively priced, especially relative to its earnings potential.

More on the way

What really sets POW apart is its long-term outlook. The dividend stock is well-positioned to benefit from demographic trends like an aging population. This boosts demand for life insurance and financial planning. Its substantial holdings in renewable energy also align with global efforts to transition to greener energy solutions, adding a growth-oriented edge to its otherwise stable profile.

Past performance shows why analysts are bullish on POW. Over the last five years, the dividend stock has steadily increased its dividend payouts — all while maintaining a reasonable payout ratio of 63.93%. This indicates that the dividend stock is reinvesting enough in its business to sustain future growth while rewarding shareholders handsomely.

If you’re still on the fence, consider the metrics that make POW a compelling choice. Its current dividend payout is supported by robust cash flow. And with an operating cash flow of $5.67 billion in the trailing 12 months. Plus, the company’s balance sheet shows a healthy current ratio of 87.11, emphasizing its ability to meet short-term obligations without jeopardizing dividend payments.

From a valuation perspective, POW offers significant upside. Its price-to-book ratio of 2.18 and price-to-sales ratio of 0.51 suggest the dividend stock is undervalued compared to peers in its sector. Combine this with its beta of 1.09, which indicates moderate volatility, and you have a dividend stock that balances risk and reward effectively.

Foolish takeaway

Looking ahead, POW’s diverse investments in financial services and renewable energy provide a growth trajectory that aligns with long-term market trends. Analysts expect its forward annual dividend yield to remain competitive, ensuring investors can rely on steady income while benefiting from potential capital appreciation. So, how much could that $6,000 create through returns and dividends should shares climb another 10% in a year?

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
POW – now$43.30139$2.25$312.75quarterly$6,000
POW – 10%$47.63139$2.25$312.75quarterly$6,620.57

That’s now $620.57 in returns plus another $312.75 in dividends. Totalling $933.32 in passive income! So, if you’re ready to deploy your $6,000, Power Corporation of Canada could be the cornerstone of a reliable, income-generating portfolio. With a solid dividend history, compelling valuation metrics, and strong future prospects, it’s a dividend stock that checks all the boxes for a passive-income investor.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

