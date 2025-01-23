Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $15,000, Create $4,326.15 in Passive Income From This Dividend Stock

We could all use some extra cash on hand, and this dividend stock could create loads of it.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
When searching for passive income opportunities through dividend stocks, there are a few essential considerations to keep in mind, especially if you’re looking to turn a $15,000 investment into a large passive income. So today, let’s look at how to get started, what to watch, and earning that income for life.

Getting started

First, evaluate the dividend yield of your dividend stock, which reflects the annual dividend payment relative to the stock price. A higher yield can provide substantial income, but it’s crucial to ensure the yield isn’t abnormally high due to a declining stock price. This could indicate potential risks. Instead, aim for a yield that’s competitive and supported by stable earnings.

Second, examine the payout ratio. This ratio tells you what portion of the dividend stock’s earnings is being paid out as dividends. A sustainable payout ratio, typically below 70%, indicates that the dividend stock retains enough earnings for growth and operations while rewarding shareholders. Companies with excessively high payout ratios might struggle to maintain dividends during economic downturns.

Next, analyze the dividend stock’s financial health and growth potential. Look for strong profitability, consistent revenue growth, and manageable debt levels. A dividend stock that’s financially stable is more likely to sustain and grow its dividends over time, making it a more reliable source of passive income.

IGM’s reliable dividend

IGM Financial (TSX:IGM) on the TSX stands out as a strong dividend stock for several reasons. With a forward annual dividend yield of 5% and a payout ratio of 61.1%, IGM offers a sustainable and attractive income stream for investors. The wealth and asset management company’s revenue growth of 10.2% year-over-year and quarterly earnings growth of 14% highlight its robust financial performance and resilience in the wealth management sector.

In recent earnings (up to September 30, 2024), IGM posted trailing 12-month revenue of $3.7 billion, along with a profit margin of nearly 30%. This profitability underscores its ability to generate solid returns while maintaining operational efficiency. Furthermore, IGM stock’s quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share demonstrates a commitment to rewarding shareholders consistently.

Past performance shows that IGM has been a reliable income stock with a five-year average dividend yield of 5.9%. Its ability to maintain dividends through various economic cycles reflects the strength of its business model and its focus on wealth management services. These remain in demand regardless of market conditions.

Future growth

Looking ahead, IGM’s forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4 suggests it is reasonably valued compared to its earnings potential. Its robust cash flow of over $1 billion in operating cash flow and $978.9 million in levered free cash flow provides ample room for dividend payments – plus potential future increases.

IGM’s balance sheet also supports its dividend reliability. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.8% and a current ratio of 2.2, the company maintains a healthy balance of liabilities and assets, ensuring it can meet both short- and long-term obligations without compromising dividend payments.

Investors seeking passive income should also consider the broader economic outlook. IGM’s focus on financial services positions it well in an environment where wealth management and financial planning are increasingly valued. Its resilience during fluctuating market conditions adds an extra layer of security for dividend-focused investors.

Bottom line

Now let’s say that IGM stock rises by another 24% in the next year. Add in its dividend, and here is what that $15,000 could turn into.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
IGM – now$44.71335$2.25$753.75quarterly$15,000
IGM – 24%$55.44335$2.25$753.75quarterly$18,572.40

There you have it. Now you’ve created $3,572.40 in returns and $753.75 in dividends – a grand total of $4,326.15 in passive income! Altogether, finding a strong dividend stock for passive income involves assessing yield, payout sustainability, financial health, and growth potential. IGM Financial excels in all these areas, making it a compelling choice for income-seeking investors. Its stable dividends, strong earnings growth, and solid financial foundation create a winning formula for those aiming to build long-term wealth through dividends.

