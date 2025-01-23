Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Where Will Celestica Stock Be in 3 Years?

Where Will Celestica Stock Be in 3 Years?

Here’s why I wouldn’t be surprised if Celestica stock maintains its solid upward trajectory over the next three years.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
think thought consider

Image source: Getty Images

After delivering a jaw-dropping 770% return over the past two years, Celestica (TSX:CLS) is starting 2025 with incredible momentum. The stock has already surged another 28% in January, trading at $169.40 per share with a market cap of $19.7 billion, far outpacing the TSX Composite Index’s 2.2% year-to-date gain.

Investors are clearly optimistic about Celestica’s ability to maintain its impressive growth trajectory in 2025 with the support of the strong demand in its core segments, including connectivity and cloud solutions (CCS) and advanced technology solutions (ATS).

But where will Celestica stock be in three years? In this article, I’ll highlight the company’s main growth drivers, industry trends, and some other key fundamentals to help you decide whether CLS stock has the potential to keep soaring.

Key drivers behind Celestica stock’s rally in recent years

Celestica’s stellar performance could primarily be attributed to a combination of its robust operational execution, strategic partnerships, and a clear focus on growth-oriented, high-demand sectors. While the company is yet to announce its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings (to be announced on January 29), its third-quarter results showcased its ability to navigate complex supply chains while delivering strong financial performance.

In the third quarter alone, Celestica posted a strong 22.3% YoY (year-over-year) rise in sales to US$2.5 billion. This sales growth was mainly fueled by a 42% surge in its CCS segment revenue amid increasing demand for high-performance cloud and networking infrastructure. With a CCS segment margin improving from 6.2% to 7.6% in the latest quarter, this segment is not just scaling but also becoming more profitable for Celestica.

Moreover, the company’s ATS segment, though it experienced a slight 5% YoY revenue decline in the third quarter, continued to be a strong pillar. With this division, Celestica mainly provides solutions for industries like aerospace, defence, healthcare, and renewable energy. While challenges were visible due to the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and higher competition, the segment still maintained a healthy margin of 4.8%.

Focus on new partnerships

Besides the numbers, Celestica’s continued focus on strategic partnerships might have also played a key role in boosting investors’ confidence. For example, it recently collaborated with Groq, a California-based company focused on artificial intelligence (AI). Under this partnership, Celestica will help Groq manufacture AI and machine learning servers.

Similarly, Celestica’s recent win of a major hyperscaler customer for high-bandwidth switching technology reflects its growing presence in the networking solutions space.

A promising three-year outlook

While it’s nearly impossible for anyone to predict where CLS stock will be three years from now, Celestica’s current operational momentum and strong fundamentals give us many reasons to be optimistic about its outlook.

While Street analysts expect its full-year 2024 revenue to be around $9.6 billion, the company projects its 2025 revenue to exceed the $10 billion mark to reach $10.4 billion. It also expects to see a 15% YoY increase in its adjusted earnings per share with the help of continued momentum in both the CCS and ATS segments.

Moreover, as AI, cloud computing, and data centres continue to expand globally, I wouldn’t be surprised if Celestica stock maintains its solid upward trajectory over the next three years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Celestica. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

data center server racks glow with light
Tech Stocks

Why Hive Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in January 

| Puja Tayal

Bitcoin is trading at its all-time high. However, Hive’s stock continues to trade in the lower range, creating a buying…

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

Could MDA Stock Deliver Big Returns Over the Next 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides surging demand for space technology, its proven execution capabilities could help MDA Space stock deliver solid returns over the…

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Could Be the Hottest TSX Stock in 2025

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock could lead the TSX higher this year!

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Dropping Apple Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's be clear: there's nothing wrong with Apple stock. But investors may not get the value they can from this…

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Tech Stocks

OpenText Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

OpenText is a TSX tech stock which trades at a cheap multiple while offering a tasty yield to shareholders in…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

This TSX Stock Has Already Soared 151%: Can it Double in 2025?

| Jitendra Parashar

Whether MDA stock doubles again in 2025 will depend on consistent execution and broader market conditions, but it certainly seems…

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

Opinion: This Is the Only TSX Growth Stock to Own for the Next 5 Years

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) looks like a top growth stock worth owning over the next five years on a relative…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Tech Stocks

The Smartest TSX Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

D2L is a TSX tech stock that is growing revenue and cash flow at a steady pace, enabling it to…

Read more »