Member Login
Home » Investing » Shopify Stock Looks Like a Buying Opportunity Today

Shopify Stock Looks Like a Buying Opportunity Today

Let’s dive into the pros and cons of owning e-commerce platform provider Shopify (TSX:SHOP) in this current environment.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
e-commerce shopping getting a package

Source: Getty Images

For investors looking for a top growth stock on the TSX, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) remains a top option to consider, for good reason.

The e-commerce platform provider has enabled a significant amount of the growth we’ve seen in this sector since the pandemic began. We’re seeing the company’s growth rate normalize, and expectations have come down considerably over the past four years or so. But overall, Shopify’s growth trajectory has remained strong, and this is a stock that’s making a move in the right direction (at least over the past year) as the chart above shows.

Moving forward, the question many investors are asking is whether Shopify is still a buying opportunity at these levels, or if the market has priced in about as much growth as is likely in the years to come.

Let’s dive in.

Solid growth potential

For investors with a relatively long investing time horizon, looking at the underlying catalysts supporting a given stock or industry is important. In the case of Shopify and its core e-commerce clientele the company serves, there are strong secular growth catalysts underpinning the company’s fundamentals. It’s these growth drivers that I think are very important for investors to focus on over time.

Shopify has one of the most robust cloud-based e-commerce platforms, operating in a number of high-margin verticals in the company’s pursuit of providing the one-stop experience most retailers are after. The company’s product portfolio continues to evolve, and Shopify has done a good job of integrating AI-enabled functionality and features, which are catching on with its clientele.

It may be too early to tell what kind of operating leverage Shopify has in this regard. But given the size of the company’s ecosystem and Shopify’s essential status with respect to how the economy functions, this is a stock with a very sizable moat I think is worth considering.

Financial performance

On the financial front, Shopify has continued to see relatively strong growth. In the company’s fourth quarter of 2024, Shopify brought in revenue of $2.8 billion, which was more than 31% higher on a year-over-year basis. That strong growth has led to a forward (5-year) PEG ratio of just 1.1 for the e-commerce giant, which is very reasonable. In my view, this is a stock that the market sees as likely growing into its valuation. Until and if Shopify’s growth slows considerably from these levels, that’s a solid base case I’m relying on as my rationale for owning this name here.

Importantly, Shopify is also producing very strong earnings growth, with Shopify’s net income doubling this past quarter (going from $0.52 to $0.99) on the back of solid operating performance and improved efficiencies.

The verdict

The bottom line is that if Shopify can continue to improve its operating metrics and see outsized earnings growth, there’s no reason why this stock can’t trade materially higher from here. For long-term growth investors, Shopify does look like a solid option at its current valuation relative to its growth potential.

Again, I think investing in Shopify is really a decision that should be made with a timeframe in mind. This is a company that’s seen significant volatility in the past (with most of its move being to the upside, but big drawdowns as well over certain periods). Thus, for those with near-term capital needs and those who value capital preservation above all else, this may not be the stock for you.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

2 Oversold Tech Gems for Canadian Investors to Scoop Up at Discount Prices

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock and another tech stock are worth buying today.

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Investing in Canada: Opportunities in Nutrien and Westshore Terminals

| Iain Butler

Nick and Iain discusses Nutrien and Westshore Terminals as potential investments for those seeking more domestic exposure, citing their roles…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Bank Stocks to Shield Against Market Downturns

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Anchor your portfolio with dividends and stability built to outlast trade war turbulence with Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and…

Read more »

AI microchip
Tech Stocks

Move Over, BlackBerry: This AI Stock is the Real Deal for Canadian Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are tech stocks, and then there are tech stocks that changed the game. And these two are part of…

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Tech Stocks

Got $1,500? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Investing $1,500 in these Canadian tech stocks might be a small step now, but it could lead to big gains…

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Tech Stocks

Is This TSX Tech Stock a Buy While it’s Below $10?

| Aditya Raghunath

FTG is an undervalued TSX tech stock that trades at a significant discount to consensus price targets in March 2025.

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Tech Stock to Buy With $10,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This tech stock has proven time and again to be one of the best buys out there, and now is…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 10 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why I believe Shopify stock could deliver even stronger returns in the next decade than it did in the…

Read more »