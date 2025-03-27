Member Login
Move Over, BlackBerry: This AI Stock is the Real Deal for Canadian Investors

There are tech stocks, and then there are tech stocks that changed the game. And these two are part of that pattern.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
AI microchip

Source: Getty Images

In the world of Canadian technology, BlackBerry (TSX:BB) once reigned supreme. Known for its iconic smartphones, it was a symbol of innovation. But times have changed. BlackBerry has shifted its focus to cybersecurity and software solutions. While it remains a significant player, other tech stocks are emerging as leaders in the tech space. One such company is Celestica (TSX:CLS), a firm that has been making waves with its advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).

Recent success

Celestica, headquartered in Toronto, specializes in design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. It serves a diverse range of industries, including aerospace, industrial, and healthcare. In recent years, Celestica has been integrating AI into its operations, enhancing efficiency and innovation.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Celestica reported impressive financial results. Sales grew by 19% to $2.6 billion, and earnings per share (EPS) increased by 44% to $1.11. This performance led analysts to raise the 2025 sales outlook to $10.7 billion, with earnings estimates of $4.83 per share. The tech stock reached an all-time high, reflecting strong market confidence.

Celestica’s success can be attributed to its strategic focus on AI and data centres. By leveraging AI, the tech stock optimized its manufacturing processes, improved supply chain management, and delivered innovative solutions to clients. This approach has not only enhanced operational efficiency but also positioned Celestica as a leader in the AI-driven transformation of the manufacturing sector.

More to come

The company’s commitment to AI is further evidenced by its investment in AI infrastructure. Celestica has been expanding its data centre capabilities to support AI applications, ensuring it meets the growing demand for AI-driven services. This investment has strengthened its competitive edge and opened new revenue streams.

Celestica’s focus on AI extends beyond internal operations. The tech stock collaborates with clients to develop AI solutions tailored to specific industry needs. For example, in the healthcare sector, Celestica has worked on AI-driven diagnostic tools that enhance patient care. In the aerospace industry, it has developed AI applications that improve maintenance and operational efficiency.

While BlackBerry’s evolution into cybersecurity and software solutions showcases its adaptability, Celestica’s rise in the AI space highlights the dynamic nature of the Canadian tech industry. Both tech stocks exemplify the potential for reinvention and innovation. However, for those looking at the forefront of AI advancements, Celestica stands out as a leader.

Foolish takeaway

Celestica’s journey from a manufacturing solutions provider to an AI innovator is inspiring. It reflects the broader trend of technological convergence, whereby traditional industries merge with cutting-edge technologies to create new value propositions. This trend is not just a testament to technological progress but also to the strategic vision of companies willing to adapt and grow.

For Canadian investors seeking to capitalize on the AI revolution, Celestica represents a promising avenue. Its robust financial health, strategic investments in AI, and proven track record make it a compelling addition to any investment portfolio.

In the ever-evolving world of technology, staying informed and adaptable is key. Companies like Celestica exemplify the rewards of embracing change and pioneering new paths. As AI continues to transform the business landscape, those who innovate will thrive, setting the stage for a future where technology and industry are seamlessly integrated.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

