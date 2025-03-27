Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $1,500? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Got $1,500? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Investing $1,500 in these Canadian tech stocks might be a small step now, but it could lead to big gains over time.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
data center server racks glow with light

Source: Getty Images

Most Canadian growth stocks, especially from the tech sector, witnessed solid gains in 2024. However, as escalating global trade tensions and economic uncertainties continue to take a toll on investors’ sentiments in 2025, many tech stocks have shown weakness this year.

Nevertheless, some tech stocks with solid growth prospects are still outperforming — thanks to their strong fundamentals and long-term demand trends. In this article, I’ll highlight two such Canadian tech stocks you can buy today with $1,500 and hold for life.

Quebecor stock

The first stock on my list is a Canadian telecom stock, Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B), that’s continuing to beat the broader market in 2025. If you don’t know it already, it’s an integrated communications company based in Montréal that runs telecom services like internet, mobile, and TV under brands like Videotron and Freedom Mobile. It owns media, sports, and entertainment businesses.

Quebecor stock currently trades at $35.76 per share, giving it a market cap of around $8.2 billion. It also pays a quarterly dividend with a solid annualized yield of 3.9%. And its recent momentum has been strong as the stock is up more than 15% year to date.

In 2024, Quebecor posted a 3.8% YoY (year-over-year) rise in its total revenue to $5.64 billion. The company’s adjusted earnings rose 8.6% YoY for the year to hit $747 million, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) grew by nearly 6% to $2.37 billion. Most of that strength came from its telecom division, where its recent acquisition of Freedom Mobile boosted mobile service and equipment revenue by nearly 16%.

Meanwhile, Quebecor is also gaining traction nationwide as it added over 373,000 mobile lines last year and expanded its reach in several provinces. On top of that, it launched 5G plus service access across all Freedom plans and introduced new bundled internet and TV services. With such smart investments, strong customer growth, and a low net-debt leverage ratio, Quebecor looks like a stock you can count on for the long term.

BlackBerry stock

Another tech stock worth considering for the long term is BlackBerry (TSX:BB). It’s all about IoT (Internet of Things) software and secure communications for governments and big enterprises. After rocketing by 94.4% over the last nine months, BB stock trades at $5.91 per share with a market cap of about $3.5 billion.

In the third quarter (ended in November 2024) of its fiscal year 2025, the company posted US$162 million in revenue, which remained above guidance. BlackBerry’s adjusted earnings also rose to US$12 million last quarter, while its adjusted EBITDA hit US$23 million. Solid growth in its IoT segment, better profit margins, and the company’s sharp focus on cutting costs boosted its latest results, which pleasantly surprised investors — leading to a rally in its stock.

Meanwhile, BlackBerry is also reshaping its business, as it recently sold off its Cylance unit to focus more deeply on core enterprise and IoT software business. With several major auto wins and growing recurring revenue, BlackBerry could benefit from surging demand for advanced technological solutions in the automotive industry, further brightening its long-term growth outlook.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in BlackBerry. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

AI microchip
Tech Stocks

Move Over, BlackBerry: This AI Stock is the Real Deal for Canadian Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are tech stocks, and then there are tech stocks that changed the game. And these two are part of…

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Tech Stocks

Is This TSX Tech Stock a Buy While it’s Below $10?

| Aditya Raghunath

FTG is an undervalued TSX tech stock that trades at a significant discount to consensus price targets in March 2025.

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Tech Stock to Buy With $10,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This tech stock has proven time and again to be one of the best buys out there, and now is…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 10 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why I believe Shopify stock could deliver even stronger returns in the next decade than it did in the…

Read more »

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Tech Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Shopify vs Constellation Software?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's do a compare and contrast between Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), shall we?

Read more »

Man data analyze
Tech Stocks

Where Will Constellation Software Stock Be in 10 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's wild to think that one of the safest stocks out there is this tech stock, but here we are,…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks I’m Looking to Buy in March

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three tech stocks are different than the rest. They offer a strong ability to keep the lights on, no…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

2 Essential “Magnificent 7” Stocks for Canadian Portfolios

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Magnificent 7 stocks with sustainable competitive moats are standout choices for Canadian investors.

Read more »