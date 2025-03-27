Got $1,500? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Investing $1,500 in these Canadian tech stocks might be a small step now, but it could lead to big gains over time.

Most Canadian growth stocks, especially from the tech sector, witnessed solid gains in 2024. However, as escalating global trade tensions and economic uncertainties continue to take a toll on investors’ sentiments in 2025, many tech stocks have shown weakness this year.

Nevertheless, some tech stocks with solid growth prospects are still outperforming — thanks to their strong fundamentals and long-term demand trends. In this article, I’ll highlight two such Canadian tech stocks you can buy today with $1,500 and hold for life.

Quebecor stock

The first stock on my list is a Canadian telecom stock, Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B), that’s continuing to beat the broader market in 2025. If you don’t know it already, it’s an integrated communications company based in Montréal that runs telecom services like internet, mobile, and TV under brands like Videotron and Freedom Mobile. It owns media, sports, and entertainment businesses.

Quebecor stock currently trades at $35.76 per share, giving it a market cap of around $8.2 billion. It also pays a quarterly dividend with a solid annualized yield of 3.9%. And its recent momentum has been strong as the stock is up more than 15% year to date.

In 2024, Quebecor posted a 3.8% YoY (year-over-year) rise in its total revenue to $5.64 billion. The company’s adjusted earnings rose 8.6% YoY for the year to hit $747 million, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) grew by nearly 6% to $2.37 billion. Most of that strength came from its telecom division, where its recent acquisition of Freedom Mobile boosted mobile service and equipment revenue by nearly 16%.

Meanwhile, Quebecor is also gaining traction nationwide as it added over 373,000 mobile lines last year and expanded its reach in several provinces. On top of that, it launched 5G plus service access across all Freedom plans and introduced new bundled internet and TV services. With such smart investments, strong customer growth, and a low net-debt leverage ratio, Quebecor looks like a stock you can count on for the long term.

BlackBerry stock

Another tech stock worth considering for the long term is BlackBerry (TSX:BB). It’s all about IoT (Internet of Things) software and secure communications for governments and big enterprises. After rocketing by 94.4% over the last nine months, BB stock trades at $5.91 per share with a market cap of about $3.5 billion.

In the third quarter (ended in November 2024) of its fiscal year 2025, the company posted US$162 million in revenue, which remained above guidance. BlackBerry’s adjusted earnings also rose to US$12 million last quarter, while its adjusted EBITDA hit US$23 million. Solid growth in its IoT segment, better profit margins, and the company’s sharp focus on cutting costs boosted its latest results, which pleasantly surprised investors — leading to a rally in its stock.

Meanwhile, BlackBerry is also reshaping its business, as it recently sold off its Cylance unit to focus more deeply on core enterprise and IoT software business. With several major auto wins and growing recurring revenue, BlackBerry could benefit from surging demand for advanced technological solutions in the automotive industry, further brightening its long-term growth outlook.